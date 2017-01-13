Atlanta Falcons vs. Seattle Seahawks: To-Do Checklist for Divisional Round

If there were one playoff opponent Atlanta Falcons fans wanted to see, it’s the Seattle Seahawks. Now the Falcons have them…the rematch is on.

Both the Atlanta Falcons and Seattle Seahawks have a score to settle in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs. They met back in Week 6 where the Seahawks escaped with a 26-24 win. It was a victory aided by a controversial no-call on the Falcons’ final play. This play remains embedded in the minds of Falcons fans to this day.

The Seattle Seahawks defeated the Detroit Lions in their Wild Card playoff match-up last Saturday. As a result, the Falcons will “welcome” Seattle to the Georgia Dome tomorrow for the Divisional Round contest.

Much came from that defeat for the Atlanta Falcons, much that has been to their favor. Prior to Week 6, these teams met four years ago in a similar playoff setting. Atlanta took the narrow victory and moved onto the NFC Championship. The outcome of tomorrow’s game can mimic four years ago, should the Falcons accomplish the following…

4. Play with a chip

This is not an ordinary game against an ordinary opponent.

The Atlanta Falcons have all the talent necessary to beat the Seahawks. This was evident back in Week 6 after Seattle got off to an early, 17-3 lead. Atlanta ended up outscoring the Seahawks 21-9 as the game wore on. Outside of the last couple of minutes, the Falcons clearly outplayed the Seahawks.

Atlanta can do more than just “hang” with the respected Seahawks. The Falcons aren’t outmatched against Seattle and need to keep this in mind upon taking the field. Dan Quinn’s Falcons have developed a little bit of an edge this season. The motivation and attitude that created this edge will have to be portrayed throughout all four quarters tomorrow.

It’s easy to play a game with a lot of emotion and easily lose the grip on the game. Hopefully the Falcons can play with their edge but not allow emotions to get ahead of the game. But after months of disrespect and being fodder for jokes, Atlanta has to make a statement. The Falcons must take the field with a collective chip their shoulders and play to send a message. They must play like a team that is cementing themselves as a new powerhouse within the NFC.

3. Waves of pressure on Wilson

It’s no secret that the Seahawks offensive line is the team’s weakest link, having given up 42 sacks on the years. Seattle also has allowed the fifth most sack yards (272) this season.

In week six, Pro Football Focus determined that Russell Wilson produced a 39.6 QB rating when pressured. Wilson completed 3-of-10 passes for 27 yards and sacked once when pressured 11 times. That one sack; however, came from cornerback Desmond Trufant.

Getting pressure on Wilson is about as important as any other plan for victory over Seattle. This is where a top edge rusher such as Vic Beasley comes into play for Atlanta. Beasley, of course, led the NFL with 15.5 sacks.

Defensive end Adrian Clayborn would be vital as well. His return prior to the Week 15 contest against Carolina was fresh off a partially torn meniscus. Clayborn appeared a bit rusty, having only produced two tackles and no sacks, in the two games since his return. He should be back to full speed having two full weeks of work in since Atlanta’s last game. Clayborn’s presence along with veteran Dwight Freeney and the improved Brooks Reed will be key to consistent pressure.

2. Confuse the Seahawks defense

Having Dan Quinn as head coach provides considerable insight to the Atlanta Falcons. We all know Quinn was previously an assistant on Seattle’s staff, to include serving as defensive coordinator during their Super Bowl seasons. We’ve already witness his insight aiding the Falcons’ attack on the Seahawks defense back in Week 6.

Sports Illustrated’s Andy Benoit further broke it down in his recent Monday Morning Quarterback column:

“It started with what’s called “13” personnel. That’s one running back and three tight ends on the field. (That leaves just one wide receiver.) It’s typically a power-running package, but the Falcons had used a bevy of downfield pass designs from it—which were hugely successful, not just in this game but also previous weeks. In fact, in the first half of the season, before Jacob Tamme got hurt and the Falcons put much of the package on the back-burner, Matt Ryan completed 24 of 29 passes out of “13” personnel. The average completion went 18 yards. Seven of the completions went over 20 yards. Five of them resulted in touchdowns.”

Benoit’s insight clearly illustrates the knowledge Quinn shared with offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan. Shanahan’s game plan concluded with QB Matt Ryan picking apart Seattle’s defense. Shanahan was the brainpower to devise various schemes and formations, formations that caught Seattle off-guard in normally Cover-3 or Cover-1.

More of this on Saturday will lead to the Falcons finding mismatches and scoring points at will.

1. Production from the supporting cast

While the Falcons posted 362 total yards and 24 points on Seattle, a few names were a non-factor in Week 6.

We all know of the Ryan and Julio Jones combination that connected seven times for 139 yards and a touchdown in the first matchup. Not-so-good was the combination of running backs Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman. The pair only produced 50 rushing yards and 17 receiving yards. None the better was Taylor Gabriel and his one catch for six yards and a concussion. Additionally, rookie tight end Austin Hooper failed to record a catch.

Each of these players has an essential role in this playoff showdown.

In the last three games, Freeman and Coleman have combined for at least 140 rushing yards. Even with the bye week, that type of production must continue. Both Gabriel and Hooper are recovering from late season injuries. The two have also seen expanded roles in the Falcons offense since the week six contest in Seattle.

So while Atlanta can give Seattle a run with Jones and Ryan, it’s the fireworks from the other skill position weapons that will make the difference. The Falcons nearly knocked off Seattle back in Week 6 and without any big plays from non-offensive stars.

