Atlanta Falcons vs New Orleans Saints: Week 17 Injury Report

The Atlanta Falcons have made it to the regular season finish line. A healthier squad has all the incentive in the world to beat the New Orleans Saints.

The Atlanta Falcons once again have two players on the injury report who have been declared “out” for Sunday’s game. Austin Hooper will miss another game while Taylor Gabriel has the surprise, “out” designation as well.

Atlanta Falcons Injury Report

Robert Alford (Toe) – Wednesday: LP, Thursday: LP, Friday: FP

Wednesday: LP, Thursday: LP, Friday: FP Keanu Neal (Ankle) – Wednesday: LP, Thursday: LP. Friday: FP

Wednesday: LP, Thursday: LP. Friday: FP Joshua Perkins (Neck) – Wednesday: FP, Thursday: FP, Friday: FP

Wednesday: FP, Thursday: FP, Friday: FP Julio Jones (Toe) – Wednesday: LP, Thursday: LP, Friday: FP

Wednesday: LP, Thursday: LP, Friday: FP De’Vondre Campbell (Concussion) – Wednesday: LP, Thursday: LP, Friday: FP

Wednesday: LP, Thursday: LP, Friday: FP Taylor Gabriel (Foot) – Wednesday: DNP, Thursday: LP, Friday: LP – Out

Wednesday: DNP, Thursday: LP, Friday: LP Austin Hooper (Knee) – Wednesday: DNP, Thursday: DNP, Friday: DNP – Out

Wednesday: DNP, Thursday: DNP, Friday: DNP Andy Levitre (Hip) – Wednesday: LP, Thursday: LP, Friday: FP

Wednesday: LP, Thursday: LP, Friday: FP Dwight Freeney (Non-Injury) – Wednesday: DNP

Key: DNP = Did Not Practice, LP = Limited Practice, FP = Full Practice

Julio Jones will not be on a snap count either this week

Once again there are plenty of players appearing on the report, but almost all got in at least one full practice this week. Julio Jones will not be on a snap count either this week. De’Vondre Campbell also looks like he’s ready to go following a concussion which cost him last week’s game.

New Orleans Saints Injury Report

Dannelle Ellerbe (Foot) – Friday: LP – Questionable

Friday: LP John Kuhn – Friday: LP

Friday: LP Ken Crawley (Knee) – Friday: DNP – Out

Friday: DNP Craig Robertson (Shoulder) – Friday: LP – Questionable

Friday: LP Max Unger – Friday: LP

Key: DNP = Did Not Practice, LP = Limited Practice, FP = Full Practice

With Kenny Vaccaro suspended and Delvin Breaux on IR, losing Ken Crawley is a big blow to the New Orleans secondary. Injury Reserve excluded, the Saints seem to be mostly healthy this week, assuming Craig Robertson and Dannelle Ellerbe suit up.

The Falcons have a lot of incentive to try and get the win this week. For one, the Saints are their most heated rivals, and bragging rights are on the line. But beyond that, Atlanta would clinch a first round bye week with a win this week. The health of this group will be greatly advanced with another week off.

