Atlanta Falcons vs New Orleans Saints: To-do checklist for Week 17

Sunday for the Atlanta Falcons is a conclusion of sorts. The final regular season game in the 24-year history of the Georgia Dome.

With the closing of the Georgia Dome, the final opponent for the Atlanta Falcons (10-5) will be the arch rival New Orleans Saints. This Week 17 battle between two rivals has plenty on the line for the Falcons. If Atlanta wins, the #2 seed in the upcoming playoffs belongs to them.

Sunday is the day the Falcons can give the Georgia Dome a final moment to remember.

The Dome, a place that showcased a magical run by the 1998 Atlanta Falcons. A legendary catch by receiver Julio Jones against the Carolina Panthers in 2015. Not to mention, the amount of times Michael Vick embarrassed defenses in the early-2000s.

So much in play for Atlanta, but the rival Saints will look to ruin the party. A focused Falcons team has their eyes set on capturing that #2 seed, as well as give the fans one last heartfelt memory.

Here is the checklist for the Falcons week 17 contest against the Saints.

#3. Win in the Red-Zone

Points are a premium when playing the New Orleans Saints. In particularly, touchdowns are required if you expect to win. Opportunities will be present in the red-zone against the leaky Saints defense. Whenever in that zone, the Falcons must convert for six.

The Atlanta Falcons converted five of seven red-zone opportunities during their first meeting with New Orleans in Week 3. Three of those scores were Tevin Coleman touchdown runs. Quarterback Matt Ryan accounted for the other two scores with touchdown passes.

With the amount of success Atlanta has had moving the ball on offense, they should have ample red-zone opportunities vs New Orleans this time around as well.

The Saints are dead last in the league in opponent scoring efficiency at 45%

The Saints are dead last in the league in opponent scoring efficiency at 45% and have allowed the second-most scoring drives this season with 73. In their last three games, New Orleans has allowed touchdowns on six of eight drives that resulted in red-zone trips.

One would hope the Falcons don’t have to go score-for-score with the Saints. But given the New Orleans’ offensive machine, Atlanta needs to put up touchdowns just to be safe.

#2. All about the ball

The Atlanta Falcons defense has played better over the last few weeks. One compartment where they have improved is forcing turnovers. In their last three games, Atlanta has forced eight turnovers. That is a considerable number based on the fact Atlanta has only forced 21 turnovers over the course of 2016.

During their Week 3 encounter, the Falcons forced two turnovers, both of which were converted into 14 points. One of the conversions so happened to be the door-slamming, 90-yard interception return for a touchdown by rookie linebacker Deion Jones.

New Orleans is ranked 20th in the league in giveaways with 23. They also come in at 22nd in the NFL in turnover margin at -2. On the other hand, the Falcons are fourth in the league in turnover margin at +10.

Once again, it will be vital for the Falcons defense to come up with a few turnovers that the offense can convert into points. At the same time, limiting the number of drives for the Saints will be critical.

#1. Limit mental mistakes

Record aside, the Saints are led by several veterans that have played meaningful football. They are still headlined by a Super Bowl winning head coach in Sean Payton and a nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback in Drew Brees. New Orleans has enough veteran leadership within their roster and coaching staff that we can assume minimal mental errors will be on hand.

To beat them, the pressure is on the Falcons to limit mental errors that result in penalties and give up big plays.

When it comes to playing a team like the Saints, details such as penalties, clock management, etc become more of a focus. Atlanta’s defense cannot give away cheap yards to an offense that is known for playing ‘boom or bust’ football. Not allowing mass confusion that burns up costly timeouts is another consideration.

A game of this facet will require four full quarters of play. There will be plenty of distractions on hand. The Georgia Dome festivities that includes the return of some former players can easily disrupt Dan Quinn’s plans. The Falcons must remain focused on the task at hand, which is securing the win to earn the #2 seed in the playoffs.

To beat the Saints on Sunday is for the Falcons to be full committed. It will take another team win; mentally and physically.

