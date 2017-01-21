Atlanta Falcons vs. Green Bay Packers: Injury outlook for the NFC Championship

The Atlanta Falcons are playing in the NFC title game, a contest that may be decided on who’s in and who’s out. Here’s the injury outlook for Sunday.

The Atlanta Falcons, with a few exceptions, have avoided the injury bug as much as possible in recent weeks. Health is absolutely golden at this stage of the season and Sunday’s game against Green Bay is no exception.

Adrian Clayborn was the big loss in the victory against Seattle. He was placed on IR and will not be appearing on the injury report as a result. Other than that, there are no Falcons who carry even an injury designation for this game.

Atlanta Falcons Injury Report

Jonathan Babineaux (Shoulder) – Wednesday: LP, Thursday: LP, Friday: FP

Wednesday: LP, Thursday: LP, Friday: FP Julio Jones (Toe) – Wednesday: DNP, Thursday: DNP, Friday: LP

Wednesday: DNP, Thursday: DNP, Friday: LP Keanu Neal (Foot) – Wednesday: LP, Thursday: FP, Friday: FP

Wednesday: LP, Thursday: FP, Friday: FP Taylor Gabriel (Foot) – Wednesday: LP, Thursday: LP, Friday: FP

Key: DNP = Did Not Practice, LP = Limited Practice, FP = Full Practice

Obviously the eye-catcher in the injury report is Julio Jones, who didn’t practice until Friday of this week. Jones re-aggravated his turf toe injury in last week’s win against the Seahawks, but he has said that he will play this weekend. Head Coach Dan Quinn has re-affirmed this stance, saying that the superstar receiver will be “ready to rock.”

Other than Jones, the Atlanta Falcons have had some good fortune on the injury front. Neal, Gabriel, and Babineaux will all play despite appearing on the report.

Green Bay Packers Injury Report

Davante Adams (Ankle) – Wednesday: DNP, Thursday: DNP, Friday: DNP – Questionable

Wednesday: DNP, Thursday: DNP, Friday: DNP Jayrone Elliot (Hand) – Wednesday: FP, Thursday: FP, Friday: FP

Wednesday: FP, Thursday: FP, Friday: FP Mason Crosby (Illness) – Wednesday: DNP, Thursday: FP, Friday: FP

Wednesday: DNP, Thursday: FP, Friday: FP JC Tretter (Knee) – Wednesday: DNP, Thursday: DNP, Friday: DNP – Out

Wednesday: DNP, Thursday: DNP, Friday: DNP Clay Matthews (Shoulder) – Wednesday: FP, Thursday: FP, Friday: FP

Wednesday: FP, Thursday: FP, Friday: FP Morgan Burnett (Quadricep) – Wednesday: DNP, Thursday: DNP, Friday: LP – Questionable

Wednesday: DNP, Thursday: DNP, Friday: LP Geronimo Allison (Hamstring) – Wednesday: DNP, Thursday: DNP, Friday: DNP – Quetionable

Wednesday: DNP, Thursday: DNP, Friday: DNP Jeff Janis (Quadricep) – Wednesday: LP, Thursday: FP, Friday: FP

Wednesday: LP, Thursday: FP, Friday: FP TJ Lang (Foot) – Wednesday: LP, Thursday: LP, Friday: LP

Wednesday: LP, Thursday: LP, Friday: LP Jordy Nelson (Ribs) – Wednesday: LP, Thursday: LP, Friday: DNP – Quetionable

Wednesday: LP, Thursday: LP, Friday: DNP Julius Peppers (Non-Injury) – Wednesday: DNP, Thursday: FP, Friday: FP

Wednesday: DNP, Thursday: FP, Friday: FP Quinten Rollins (Neck/Concussion) – Wednesday: LP, Thursday: LP, Friday: LP – Questionable

Wednesday: LP, Thursday: LP, Friday: LP James Starks (Concussion) – Wednesday: DNP, Thursday: DNP, Friday: DNP – Out

Wednesday: DNP, Thursday: DNP, Friday: DNP Nick Perry (Hand) – Wednesday: FP, Thursday: FP, Friday: FP

There is a lot to digest when looking at Green Bay’s injury report. 14 names in total is a record for an injury report involving an Atlanta Falcons’ opponent this season. At this point, JC Tretter and James Starks are the only players who have zero chance of suiting up this weekend.

The receiving corps is where the injury bug seems to have feasted after infesting Green Bay’s locker room. Jordy Nelson has broken ribs, (a one month injury), which he’s trying to come back from in just two weeks. He practiced somewhat this week, but never put on his pads.

Neither Devante Adams nor Geronimo Allison stepped on the practice field this week. Head Coach Mike McCarthy said that they, along with Jordy, would have already been ruled out if this were the regular season. Since it’s Championship Sunday; however, all of the Packer receivers will be game-time decisions. Obviously none will be looking to be close to 100% if they do play.

Starting safety Morgan Burnett is also a true game-time decision with a deep thigh bruise. Mike McCarthy grouped him into same injury category as his receivers. Burnett’s absence would arguably be felt more than anybody else’s on the Packers.

