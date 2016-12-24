Atlanta Falcons vs Carolina Panthers: To-Do Checklist for Week 16

Oh how poetic football can be at times…

This time last season, the Carolina Panthers entered Week 16 with eyes towards the playoffs. Standing in their path was an Atlanta Falcons team in search of making the most of a lost season. Of course, the Falcons wore the ‘spoiler’ quite well and ruined an almost undefeated season for Carolina.

This year the tables have turned as the Atlanta Falcons are 9-5 and one win away from a playoff berth. The Carolina Panthers have eyes towards ruining those plans. An ugly 2016 season did not go according to plan for Carolina and at 6-8, they are playing for mainly pride.

In order for Atlanta to lock up a payoff spot and their 10th win of the season, here is their checklist for the matchup against Carolina.

#4. Frustrate Cam Newton

When it comes to facing the Carolina Panthers, defending Cam Newton is always priority number one. Of course, containing Cam is easier said than done.

Dealing with Newton’s versatility can be a headache, but flustering the 6-5 quarterback will do so much to hinder the Panthers offense. Getting to Newton this season has not been a problem for opposing defenses. The Panthers have given up 31 sacks along with 84 quarterback hits. With the injuries that have occurred on the offensive line, making Cam uncomfortable shouldn’t be an issue.

All things considered, Newton is fifth in the league in bad pass percentage at 18.6%. That’s the percentage of uncatchable and/or poorly thrown passes.

Getting consistent pressure on Newton with the likes of Vic Beasley Jr. and Adrian Clayborn is essential. Beasley posted two sacks in both games versus Carolina last season and also made himself quite known to Newton with several recorded pressures.

While racking up sacks is the ultimate goal, frustrating Newton by creating pressure will take a group effort. Having interior pressure with defensive tackles Grady Jarrett and Jonathan Babineaux is equally important.

#3. Set The Tone Early

Above all, this is not an ordinary game between two division rivals.

There’s a lot on the line in this particular contest vs the Carolina Panthers. The Atlanta Falcons have every reason to be the aggressor as the team with more to play for in 2016.

The Atlanta Falcons of the past often folded under these circumstances…but we’re told this team is different. If this is a different team and they do seize the opportunity, then the tone will be set early. It should probably be set as early as it was the first time Atlanta met Carolina back in Week 3.

During the 2015 season, the physical Panthers were usually the team to punch first and see opponents dazed and confused. This time around, it’s the Falcons’ turn to put the Panthers against the ropes from the opening bell.

From Kyle Shanahan’s play-calling to the young and aggressive defensive approach, the Falcons have to strike first. Solid coverage on special teams will also have to be emphasized as Atlanta strikes early and often.

#2. Protect Matt Ryan

Matt Ryan was sacked three times in Week 3 but still passed for 503 yards, four touchdowns, and posted a quarterback rating of 142.0. What does that tell us?

We know that Ryan can be pressured and still torch the Panthers’ defense.

The Panthers have been on a roll lately in the sack department and are tied for first in the NFL with 40 sacks. Carolina defensive tackles Kawann Short and Star Lotulelei have combined for 9.5 sacks, while reserve defensive end Mario Addison leads the team with 7.5.

In order for Matt Ryan to continue his stellar play, the front line for the Falcons must keep him upright. In the meantime, keep in mind the Panthers are still 32nd in pass defense. Count on the Falcons to go right at such a glaring weakness. Keeping Ryan clean and comfortable makes it a much easier task.

The return of star receiver Julio Jones from injury is huge. In addition to Julio, the Panthers have to worry about Taylor Gabriel’s deep threat ability. Also complicating things for Carolina will be the presence of receivers, Mohamed Sanu, Justin Hardy, and Aldrick Robinson.

All this and I haven’t mentioned the dynamic duo in running backs Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman.

#1. Exploit the Mismatches

The overall play for Carolina’s defense has been better in recent weeks, but there’s plenty of mismatches for Atlanta to exploit Saturday.

The first contest was mainly the Matt Ryan and Julio Jones show. Taylor Gabriel wasn’t considered much of an impact player or threat back then. But over the past several weeks, Gabriel’s presence has established a dangerous deep threat. Protecting against the deep threat is something the Panthers have shown little ability to control this season.

Atlanta looking to strike with the long ball early will be well worth watching.

With the Panthers’ third ranked run defense, the Falcons will have to resort to “extending” the run game by incorporating screens and dump-offs. Getting Tevin Coleman and Devonta Freeman involved early is absolutely a must for Atlanta.

Ultimately, all eyes will be on taking away Julio Jones, but the Falcons have an incredible amount of weapons that the Panthers will have to account for in all four quarters. Accordingly, Shanahan has made a habit of attacking the weakness of a defense this season. No doubt, that approach needs to manifest itself in Charlotte.

