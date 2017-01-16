Atlanta Falcons to host Green Bay Packers in NFC Championship Game

It took four years but the Atlanta Falcons will finally have their shot at redemption. This comes vs. the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game.

The Georgia Dome will get a big finale as the Atlanta Falcons host the Green Bay Packers next Sunday. The Falcons will compete in their fourth NFC title game in franchise history. If all goes as planned, Atlanta will then make their first trip to the Super Bowl since 1998.

The NFC Championship Game will kick-off on Fox at 3:40 pm this Sunday.

Atlanta and Green Bay last met back on October 30th. It was a back-and-forth game the Falcons won when Matt Ryan hit Mohamed Sanu for a touchdown with 31 seconds remaining. Ryan was 28-of-35 with 288 yards and three touchdowns on the day. Aaron Rodgers wasn’t too shabby himself, going 28-for-38 with 246 yards and four touchdowns. Rodgers also led the Packers in rushing with 60 yards.

The Falcons will spend the week preparing for another shootout. Green Bay played tough back in Week 8, but were missing their top pair of cornerbacks. Receiver-turned-running back Ty Montgomery also didn’t play back when. Montgomery only carried the ball 11 times for 47 yards vs. Dallas but scored a pair of touchdowns on multiple looks.

The Atlanta Falcons defense will need to play another big game if a trip to Houston is on tap. Green Bay will get creative on offense and Rodgers will ad hoc in looking to make big plays. If anything, this is Atlanta’s opportunity to stuff Rodgers and shut the MVP debate down in the process.

Things won’t be any easier for the Packers defense who gave up 302 passing yards and 138 rushing yards to Dallas. Green Bay jumped out to a 21-3 lead, but a more physical approach from the Cowboys offense resulted in a comeback. The headlines will indicate Green Bay “dominated” Dallas when in fact it was a sloppy, last second field goal that secured the win. The Packers will have to tighten up in matching up against the more experienced Falcons.

Falcons Nation should prepare now for a full week of the media’s obsession with Aaron Rodgers.

