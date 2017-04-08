Atlanta Falcons sign CB Desmond Trufant to one of the richest contracts of the offseason

The Atlanta Falcons have signed cornerback Desmond Trufant to one of the richest contracts of the offseason, a five-year, $69 million extension that the team announced Saturday. The deal includes $42 million in guaranteed money.

Trufant’s contract is the third-richest of the offseason, trailing only Arizona’s Chandler Jones ($82.5M) and K.C.’s Eric Berry ($78M). And yet Trufant missed the Falcons’ run to the Super Bowl, playing nine games before going on injured reserve with a pectoral injury. He finished the season with 31 tackles, two sacks and an interception.

General manager Thomas Dimitroff says Trufant, a first-round pick in 2013 and a Pro Bowler in 2015, “has improved each year and we believe his best ball is still in front of him.”

I wanna thank Mr. Blank, TD, DQ, for giving me this opportunity to continue my career in ATL. Thanks to all my teammates and the fans! TRU — Desmond Trufant (@DesmondTrufant) April 8, 2017

Trufant becomes the ninth player the Falcons have either re-signed or extended going back to last season, including cornerback Robert Alford and offensive tackle Ryan Schraeder.

On D, Falcons now have Trufant, Alford, Neal, Jones, Campbell, Beasley under contract thru 2019; Jarrett signed thru 2018. Nice young core. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 8, 2017

