Atlanta Falcons: Recapping Super Bowl Opening Night

Super Bowl week kicked off Monday night for the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots. Here’s a look back on a fun Opening Night.

This week is about to be a lot of fun for the Atlanta Falcons and their fans.

Super Bowl week is the epitome of pregame festivities. Celebrities, former players and hype for the big game will all be in full swing. That means that fans will want to take everything in. Every single quote, moment and picture from this week will be analyzed and then re-analyzed by all.

For Falcons Nation, this is a time for the country to get to know their team and their brotherhood.

It all started Monday night with Opening Night. We got to hear press interviews from players and coaches from either side of this titanic matchup. Matt Ryan and the Falcons were the first to be interviewed.

Although they were noticeably in “all-business” mode, they still gave us a few fun moments. Apparently Sean Witherspoon’s favorite word is “britches”? Who knew

What stood out most was how much the Atlanta Falcons players seemed motivated to win this game for the city of Atlanta. In all the interviews I got a chance to see, each player talked about the city and it’s fans glowingly.

There is no doubt that a Super Bowl championship would revitalize this city, it’s just pretty cool to see that the Falcons care, too.

In a suspicious moment, Kyle Shanahan lost his playbook when a writer “accidentally” picked up Shanny’s backpack. Inside said backpack was Shanahan’s playbook and Super Bowl tickets, so thankfully it was returned to him within 15 minutes time.

It does make one wonder if the sneaky Patriots had anything to do with this … but I am not going to point fingers, yet.

Above all, Opening Night was relatively straight forward. Each team was their usual, boring selves. Neither of them seemed to relay too much information in case the opposition happened to be listening. The positive here, however, is that the Atlanta Falcons seem focused.

They know what lies ahead and what they need to do to capture the Lombardi Trophy.

It’s now just five days until we see if they can.

