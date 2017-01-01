Atlanta Falcons beat New Orleans Saints to clinch playoff bye

The Atlanta Falcons continued their late-season dominance with a 38-32 win over the New Orleans Saints.

We may never see a better first half of football than what the Atlanta Falcons put on display Sunday. The Falcons wear near-flawless on offense and gave the Georgia Dome a regular season send-off for the ages. Atlanta moves to 11-5 for the season, 5-1 vs division opponents, and clinches the NFC’s #2 seed in the playoffs.

the Falcons’ quarterback finished the regular season with a league-leading 38 touchdown passes

Matt Ryan completed his MVP campaign with 27 completions for 331 yards and four touchdowns. The Georgia Dome erupted in “MVP” chants about the time Ryan threw for his third touchdown of the game. Such chants are more than warranted as the Falcons’ quarterback finished the regular season with a league-leading 38 touchdown passes. He also finished just shy of the 5,000-yard passing mark.

The Atlanta Falcons defense put to rest any concerns that they could contend with a highly-potent offense. New Orleans put together a long and grinding drive with their second possession, but were unable to muster much throughout the first half. Jalen Collins played his best game of the season, posting two interceptions, and helping to limit Michael Thomas.

New Orleans managed to do some damage late into the game and help their box score. Those who watched the game; however, know the Falcons were in control from the minute they took their first possession.

Devonta Freeman ripped off a monster first quarter. His 35-yard catch and run on Atlanta’s first drive set up a 7-yard touchdown grab by Tevin Coleman. Freeman wasted no time on the Falcons’ second drive, taking a hand-off up the middle for a 75-yard score. The Birds wouldn’t stop. By halftime, Atlanta’s offense put up over 300 yards and scored touchdowns on all five of their possessions.

Those who wondered how Dan Quinn would approach Week 17 realized quick that he was in it to win it. The Falcons’ offense was geared down for much of the second half, but their starters saw a majority of the snaps.

The Atlanta Falcons now head into a well-deserved week off and await their first playoff opponent. Clinching the NFC’s 2nd seed ensures the Falcons will not play a single postseason game outdoors.

