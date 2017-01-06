Atlanta Falcons: Are They Dallas Cowboys’ Biggest Threat in NFC?

The Atlanta Falcons are the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs. But are they the Dallas Cowboys’ biggest threat in the conference?

A year ago, the Atlanta Falcons opened the Dan Quinn Era with five victories. Eight losses in their final 11 games made for a less-than-satisfying finish. This season, however, the team got off to another strong start. And when it was all said and done, Quinn’s club closed the season with four straight victories. The NFC South champions boast an 11-5 record and are headed to the playoffs for the first time since 2012.

But that record was only good enough to secure the No. 2 seed in the NFC. Does this club have enough to topple the Dallas Cowboys from their No. 1 perch and get to Super Bowl LI?

Well, the Falcons did score 540 points this season. That figure is tied for the eighth-highest single season total in NFL history. Quarterback Matt Ryan was brilliant, hitting on 69.9 percent of his passes for 4,944 yards and 38 touchdowns compared to only seven interceptions. The league’s third-ranked passing game is complimented by running backs Devonta Freeman, Tevin Coleman and the NFL’s fifth-best ground attack.

On the other hand, the Atlanta defense leaves a lot to be desired. Quinn’s team is giving up 25.5 points per game. But there still have been strides made. A year after totaling an NFL-low 19 sacks, second-year pro Vic Beasley led the league with 15.5 quarterback traps. However, the Falcons allowed a whopping 46 offensive touchdowns, 31 of those through the air.

So all things considered, are the Falcons’ biggest obstacle to the Cowboys when it comes to getting to Houston the first weekend in February? The answer is yes. The team has the kind of offensive firepower it takes to force Jason Garrett’s club to have to play from behind. And as far as the other four playoff teams in the NFC, while the Seattle Seahawks and New York Giants have superior defensive units, neither of those clubs have shown any kind of offensive consistency this year.

All told, knocking off the Cowboys won’t be an easy task. But in terms of an overall team, the Falcons look like the club with the goods that could pull off the upset and emerge as the champion out of the NFC.

