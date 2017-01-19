Falcons lineman’s pregnant wife attended playoff game while in labor

While Atlanta Falcons left guard Andy Levitre was battling against Seattle Seahawks defenders on Saturday during their Divisional Round game, his wife Katie was in the stands enduring contractions in the early stages of childbirth.

Katie Levitre bravely held on while Atlanta soundly defeated Seattle 36-20, after which Andy caught wind of his daughter’s impending birth. Watch the proud father tell the story, via FOX 5 Atlanta:

Katie wrote on Instagram after their girl Lily Gene was born:

“Started labor while on the way to Andy’s game & barely made it to the hospital after the game before she was ready to roll! Thanks to my husband, midwives, doulas & all of you for your love & support! She was named after her Grandpa Gene Levitre who had 5 boys and always wanted a little girl.”

Lily ❤️ A photo posted by @katielevitre on Jan 15, 2017 at 5:31am PST

Andy was ready for this moment. He practiced his rocking earlier in the season after one of the Falcons many touchdowns: