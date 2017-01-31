Atlanta Falcons: 5 best Super Bowl Media Day moments

The Atlanta Falcons provided plenty of memorable moments from their Super Bowl Media Day.

In a league that is full of traditions, the NFL has really expanded the format of Super Bowl week over recent years. The Atlanta Falcons are back in the spotlight with their first trip since the 1998 season and they’re getting to take part in those experiences. Super Bowl Media Day was transitioned into NFL Opening Night last year to get more eyes on the product.

On Monday night, the Falcons got their opportunity first to answer all the questions from reporters and celebrities. If there is one thing that separates Super Bowl Media Day from a regular press conference in the NFL, it’s that you never know who is going to be asking the questions.

The likes of Matt Ryan, Julio Jones, Devonta Freeman and others got their chance to talk about the team and what it means to be competing for a chance to bring home the team’s first Super Bowl in franchise history.

They also faced plenty of odd questions and their reactions were priceless. It’s not every day someone is interviewing a player with a turkey leg instead of a microphone but that’s just the nature of the business during Super Bowl week in the NFL.

In a way these random motes offer plenty of insight into these players that a normal press conference doesn’t. That’s what makes them fun to watch and it endears them to the fans even more as human beings. With their first night of the week in the books, here are the five best moments the Falcons provided during Super Bowl media day.

5. Mohamed Sanu chooses Julio Jones over A.J. Green

When it comes to making a Super Bowl run, there always tends to be a player that was picked up in free agency that helps make a push. Mohamed Sanu was seen as one of those value signings for the Atlanta Falcons in free agency and many were unsure of the production he would have. Needless to say, he proved a lot of people wrong and has had a huge impact on the offense this season.

What Sanu has done well in his career is being a good second option behind an elite wide receiver. With the Cincinnati Bengals, Sanu had the opportunity to play with and learn from A.J. Green. Now in Atlanta, he gets to play next to Julio Jones. Michael Irvin interviewed Sanu and asked if he had to pick from the two, which receiver would he take?

Sanu really had to think about his choice considering how both great are. After pondering for a moment, he chose his current teammate Julio Jones. It was the only answer but it doesn’t take away from how great Green is as a wide receiver.

He was never going to pick someone other than his teammate, especially during Super Bowl week, but you can see the respect that he has for both. Being able to play with elite wide receivers have helped him become a better player and Jones has played a big role in getting him to that next level. Not many wide receivers can say they’ve shared a position with two of the best in the game.

4. Guillermo from Jimmy Kimmel Live! offers Alex Mack turkey

It wouldn’t be Super Bowl Media Day without having some rather odd moments take place. Alex Mack is one of the funniest guys in the NFL and it was only fitting he took the oddest question of the night. Jimmy Kimmel Live! correspondent Guillermo was on hand in Houston to interview players and his microphone was well..not a microphone.

As he asked the Falcons’ center about the game, he used a turkey leg to interview him. He offered Mack a bite of the turkey leg repeatedly as a kind gesture. He even threw him a soccer ball for an autograph, because why not?

Guillermo asking Alex Mack questions with a turkey leg. #Falcons pic.twitter.com/lBXSg1ssuo — Josina Anderson (@JosinaAnderson) January 31, 2017

This is undoubtedly going to make Kimmel’s show when the segment airs. It’s hard to say no to a big delicious turkey leg and Mack seemed to have a lot of fun up at the podium getting to talk to Guillermo.

While everyone is focused on the meat, the subtlety of the soccer ball makes this segment. There’s a nonchalant interview going on while Mack just tosses back the ball to the correspondent after signing it with a felt marker. It begs the question, which position would Mack play on a soccer field?

3. Matt Ryan chooses LeBron James

The man of the hour for the Atlanta Falcons at Super Bowl Media Day was none other than Matt Ryan. The MVP hopeful had plenty to say about getting to the Super Bowl and it was really his time to take in the spotlight he has been working toward his entire career to date. Ryan didn’t just get all football questions either.

With the influx of basketball players into the NFL recently, Ryan was asked which NBA player he would love to have on his team. The decision was quite simple for Ryan as he picked none other than LeBron James.

With how big and physical James is, people have long speculated about how he would do in the NBA. Conventional wisdom is that he would be an ultra-athletic tight end that could go up and snag any pass that a quarterback throws his way.

These scenarios are always fun to think of and there are probably plenty of NBA players that would be good targets for quarterbacks. Ryan has an eye for the receiver and he thinks James would be the best option from the NBA. Any defenders subsequently named “Barkley” would have to duck and take cover when he gets the football in his hands.

2. Devonta Freeman is asked to do a Morgan Freeman impression

When a team reaches the Super Bowl, talented players on their roster that don’t always get the attention they deserve finally do. Over the last couple of seasons, Devonta Freeman has put it together and turned himself into one of the best running backs in the NFL. He has the versatility to do it all and it’s made him a real weapon for the Atlanta Falcons.

He was one of the players that got a podium at Super Bowl Media Day. He talked a lot about his influences in the game and the role that he will have in the offense. He also got an interesting question about another Freeman.

As he sat their answering questions from reporters, Freeman was asked to do an impression of Morgan Freeman. He sat there giving a perplexed look on the question and then busted out into laughter after thinking about it. There’s no relation between the two but it created for quite the moment.

Seeing Freeman finally get the recognition that he deserves has been one of the best parts of this season. He’s a great guy that’s extremely personable and loves his team more than anything else. His impersonation game needs work but it was only a matter of time before he got asked about the famous actor.

1. Matt Ryan and Tom Brady were all class at media day

When it comes to the biggest battle of Super Bowl LI, it’s simply none other than Matt Ryan and Tom Brady. The two quarterbacks are the focal point of this Super Bowl and there simply is no bigger narrative for either one of them. For Brady, it’s a chance to have the most rings of any quarterback in history and for Ryan, it’s an opportunity to define his legacy.

On Monday night, the two got to share a moment together and embrace. They were all class with each other and you can tell there is a genuine amount of respect between the two. Both are candidates for the MVP award this year and have been the reason there teams are where they are right now.

At the end of the game, one quarterback is going to go home with the Lombardi Trophy and the other will have fallen just short. These are two great quarterbacks and they are both going to put on a show trying to win it all for their team.

To see them be all class for the big game is a reminder of the fact just how highly regarded they are. Ryan has earned his respect with his play and the fact he has taken the Falcons to the Super Bowl finally.

To reach this level is something most quarterbacks don’t get a chance to do in their careers. This is a special moment for Ryan and everyone in Atlanta. It’s great to see Brady recognize the moment and show the ultimate sportsmanship with his opposition.

This article originally appeared on