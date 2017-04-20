Atlanta Falcons: 2017 Schedule Released

One year after an epic collapse in the Super Bowl, the Atlanta Falcons hope for better results during the 2017 season.

As bad as it sounds, the only way the Atlanta Falcons are going to get over what happened last February in Super Bowl 51 is if they find a way to win it all next season. With the recent release of the Falcons 2017 schedule, it’s safe to say Matt Ryan and company will be considered heavy favorites to represent the NFC once again during this year’s Super Bowl in Minnesota.

Never in a million years could anyone have predicted Atlanta would end up losing a Super Bowl to New England in which they were holding on to a 28-3 lead late in the third quarter, but that was exactly the case in what turned out to arguably be one of the biggest collapses of all time. To see the Falcons end up blowing a 25-point lead before eventually going on to lose to the Patriots 34-28 in overtime was absolutely heartbreaking for the team and their fans to witness when considering the game seemed to be well over before the fourth quarter.

Luckily for Dan Quinn‘s squad, Atlanta will have an opportunity to get some sort of revenge against New England during the 2017 regular season in Foxborough. Of course, when taking a look at the official schedule for the Falcons below, that unfortunately isn’t going to be their only tough opponent they have to face on the road. Here’s a look at the Atlanta Falcons schedule for the 2017 campaign:

For the second-straight season, Atlanta will hit the road to face the Seattle Seahawks in what has been described as one of the toughest football environments to play in over the last couple of years. But as tough as this matchup on the road against the Seahawks will be, at least the Falcons will hopefully be able to take advantage of playing at home when facing two teams that should be strong contenders in the NFC once again in the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers.

Whether Atlanta can repeat as NFC champions will fall heavily on the shoulders of Ryan running the offense, after the quarterback is coming off a 2016 season in which he took home MVP honors after throwing 4,944 yards with 38 touchdowns and just seven interceptions. Thanks to a high-powered offense with dangerous weapons like Julio Jones and Devonta Freeman, all signs point to Ryan’s Falcons being strong contenders once again to make a run at the Super Bowl.

