Arizona Cardinals vs Seattle Seahawks: Inactives

The Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks announced their inactives for Saturday afternoon’s game

The Arizona Cardinals head into the final two weeks of the season beaten and battered. They just put safety Tyrann Mathieu on injured reserve this week.

Now they go face a healthier Seahawks team, quarterback Russell Wilson in particular, than the first time when the two teams met and ended in a 6-6 tie.

The Cardinals will be without corner Marcus Cooper and tackle D.J. Humphries on Saturday afternoon. Cooper has been battling different injuries off an on over the last several weeks. Humphries had been in the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Other Cardinals inactives:

QB Zac Dysert

WR Marquis Bundy

DT Olsen Pierre

DT Ed Stinson

DT Xavier Williams

Missing from this list? Guard Cole Toner, a 2016 draft pick. He is active for the first time since week six. Also active is center Evan Boehm. It’s time to see what these two players can offer.

As for the Seahawks, running back C.J. Prosise is out. Also out is former Cardinals tackle Bradley Sowell.

Other Seahawks inactives:

S Tyvis Powell

LB Ronald Powell

Lb J.D. McKissic

TE Nick Vannett

DT John Jenkins

The Seahawks of course are also without Earl Thomas, their star safety. He is out for the season on injured reserve.

Both teams should have their full compliment of skill players however. Both quarterbacks are healthy. John Brown will play for the Cardinals. Also playing on Saturday is cornerback Brandon Williams.

The key mission this week will be not to lose any other players to season-ending type injuries. The Cardinals have had their fill of injuries this season, just one of many reasons for their downfall from expectations.

It will be interesting to see how the Cardinals use running back David Johnson over the last two weeks. He’s the last guy you want to see the Cardinals lose heading into the offseason.

This article originally appeared on