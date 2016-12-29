Arizona Cardinals: Thursday injury report

The Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams released their injury report for Thursday’s practice

The Arizona Cardinals added another player to their injury report on Thursday. Rookie defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche, who wasn’t on the report on Wednesday, was limited in practice on Thursday.

The Cardinals listed his ailment as an ankle injury. Nkemdiche has been battling ankle issues for most of the season. No word on his status was available for Sunday.

Back at practice were quarterback Carson Palmer, receiver Larry Fitzgerald, and defensive tackle Frostee Rucker after being given the day off on Wednesday. Also, defensive tackle Ed Stinson was back to a full participant at practice on Thursday after being out ill on Wednesday.

Receiver John Brown was a limited participant at practice after being out on Wednesday. He is continuing his battle with Sickle Cell Trait. That will be an on-going battle for him. Hopefully he’ll be a go on Sunday against the Rams.

Cornerback Marcus Cooper was also limited for the second day in a row. He has been in and out of the lineup with a couple of injuries, one to his back and one to his calf.

As for the Rams, their injury report did not change at all. Receiver Kenny Britt did not practice for the second day in a row. Also not practicing for the second consecutive day was tackle Rob Havenstein and cornerback Lamarcus Joyner. Receiver Michael Thomas was limited as was safety Maurice Alexander.

The Cardinals haven’t added anyone else to the injured reserve in the last couple of days so that’s encouraging. In all seriousness though, the Cardinals hopefully will be able to make it through Sunday without any further serious injuries. Then the healing can begin.

There have also not been any further roster moves made as of Thursday afternoon as well. The Cardinals have who they need at this point to finish the season out.

