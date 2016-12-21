Arizona Cardinals Three-Round 2017 NFL Mock Draft
Something went wrong with the Arizona Cardinals in 2016. Suddenly a team that knew how to win close game forgot how it was done.
Supposedly Bruce Arians and company were entitled to a down year, but they need to figure out what the problem is and fix it. Arians isn’t getting any younger and their window to reach a Super Bowl is now. So the upcoming 2017 NFL draft will be about plugging as many holes as possible in order to make a run. Can it be done?
1st Round
Zach Cunningham
ILB, Vanderbilt
What they need is somebody who can take command from that position and be a leader both in voice and by example. Zach Cunningham represents exactly what they’re looking for. Vanderbilt fields a pretty solid defensive unit and he’s the reason why. Cunningham is a good-sized athlete who can play sideline-to-sideline. His instincts are top notch, often able to determine where the ball is going even before the snap. Put him behind that Arizona front and good things will happen.
2nd Round
Davis Webb
QB, Cal
Davis Webb would be the ideal choice for Arians. He fits the profile of the type of quarterback the old head coach has traditionally preferred: big, strong arm, stands tall in the pocket, and good field vision. He’s not afraid to go down the field on long passes, looking for the big play. This is the kind of offense Arians loves to run. High risk, high reward. There are still plenty of raw areas to Webb’s game, but properly polished he would make a quality heir to Palmer.
3rd Round
Mason Cole
C, Michigan
Mason Cole has been a terrific utility man for Michigan his entire college career. Wherever they’ve needed him, be it offensive tackle or center, he has played it and played it well. It appears center is the position he fits best. He’s a good athlete for a big man and understands how to reach the second level and make adjustments to protection. He’ll protect his quarterback but also could be a major boon for David Johnson in the run game.