Arizona Cardinals Three-Round 2017 NFL Mock Draft

Sep 17, 2016; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Dedrick Mills (26) scores a rushing touchdown against Vanderbilt Commodores linebacker Zach Cunningham (41) and cornerback Tre Herndon (31) in the third quarter of their game at Bobby Dodd Stadium. The Yellow Jackets won 38-7. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 17, 2016; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Dedrick Mills (26) scores a rushing touchdown against Vanderbilt Commodores linebacker Zach Cunningham (41) and cornerback Tre Herndon (31) in the third quarter of their game at Bobby Dodd Stadium. The Yellow Jackets won 38-7. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Something went wrong with the Arizona Cardinals in 2016. Suddenly a team that knew how to win close game forgot how it was done.

Supposedly Bruce Arians and company were entitled to a down year, but they need to figure out what the problem is and fix it. Arians isn’t getting any younger and their window to reach a Super Bowl is now. So the upcoming 2017 NFL draft will be about plugging as many holes as possible in order to make a run. Can it be done?

1st Round

1

Zach Cunningham

ILB, Vanderbilt

Something is off with the Arizona Cardinals defense of late. They’re giving up a ton of points and have begun to struggle stopping the run. Part of the reason for that is their mediocre situation at inside linebacker. Kevin Minter and Sio Moore are not exactly household names. The lack of playmaking from either of them, to say nothing of their unreliability, is a big reason why this unit hasn’t intimidated anybody all year.

What they need is somebody who can take command from that position and be a leader both in voice and by example. Zach Cunningham represents exactly what they’re looking for. Vanderbilt fields a pretty solid defensive unit and he’s the reason why. Cunningham is a good-sized athlete who can play sideline-to-sideline. His instincts are top notch, often able to determine where the ball is going even before the snap. Put him behind that Arizona front and good things will happen.

Nov 5, 2016; Berkeley, CA, USA; California Golden Bears quarterback Davis Webb (7) passes the ball against the Washington Huskies during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

2nd Round

2

Davis Webb

QB, Cal

The end of the Carson Palmer era is right around the corner. If Bruce Arians is going to keep this team from descending into mediocrity, they must become proactive in finding a replacement at the quarterback position. Especially since they haven’t really invested much in it the past few years. Drew Stanton is not their answer. He nothing more than a solid backup. This 2017 class may seem weak, but there is talent worth exploring.

Davis Webb would be the ideal choice for Arians. He fits the profile of the type of quarterback the old head coach has traditionally preferred: big, strong arm, stands tall in the pocket, and good field vision. He’s not afraid to go down the field on long passes, looking for the big play. This is the kind of offense Arians loves to run. High risk, high reward. There are still plenty of raw areas to Webb’s game, but properly polished he would make a quality heir to Palmer.

Oct 25, 2014; East Lansing, MI, USA; Michigan State Spartans defensive end Shilique Calhoun (89) rushes Michigan Wolverines offensive lineman Mason Cole (52 )during the first half of a game at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 25, 2014; East Lansing, MI, USA; Michigan State Spartans defensive end Shilique Calhoun (89) rushes Michigan Wolverines offensive lineman Mason Cole (52 )during the first half of a game at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

3rd Round

3

Mason Cole

C, Michigan

Pass protection has been an issue for the Cardinals offensive line all season long. Combined Carson Palmer and Drew Stanton have been sacked 39 times in 14 games. That’s way too many in order to deliver an effective passing offense. Especially with the questionable situation they have at wide receiver. The biggest area of concern is along the interior at center and guard where they’ve been inconsistent and relatively weak.

Mason Cole has been a terrific utility man for Michigan his entire college career. Wherever they’ve needed him, be it offensive tackle or center, he has played it and played it well. It appears center is the position he fits best. He’s a good athlete for a big man and understands how to reach the second level and make adjustments to protection. He’ll protect his quarterback but also could be a major boon for David Johnson in the run game.

More from NFL Mocks

This article originally appeared on