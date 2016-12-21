Arizona Cardinals Three-Round 2017 NFL Mock Draft

1 Zach Cunningham ILB, Vanderbilt

Something is off with the Arizona Cardinals defense of late. They’re giving up a ton of points and have begun to struggle stopping the run. Part of the reason for that is their mediocre situation at inside linebacker. Kevin Minter and Sio Moore are not exactly household names. The lack of playmaking from either of them, to say nothing of their unreliability, is a big reason why this unit hasn’t intimidated anybody all year.

What they need is somebody who can take command from that position and be a leader both in voice and by example. Zach Cunningham represents exactly what they’re looking for. Vanderbilt fields a pretty solid defensive unit and he’s the reason why. Cunningham is a good-sized athlete who can play sideline-to-sideline. His instincts are top notch, often able to determine where the ball is going even before the snap. Put him behind that Arizona front and good things will happen.