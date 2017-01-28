Arizona Cardinals: Super Bowl weekend huge for team

Arizona Cardinals former and current could be receiving some good news next weekend

The Arizona Cardinals fell short of their desired goal of getting to Super Bow LI in Houston and then winning it. However the organization has a heck of a lot to be proud of when it comes to current and former players.

Former Cardinals quarterback Kurt Warner, who lead the Cardinals to Super Bowl XLIII in February 2009, is one of the leading candidates for Pro Football Hall of Fame induction next Saturday night. He is a finalist for the third year in a row.

Many believe the third time is the charm after falling just short each of the last two seasons. When his name was cut from the finalists last season at the end, many speculated 2016 wasn’t the right time but Canton, Ohio would come calling in 2017.

I wouldn’t guarantee anything however chances are better than not that Warner will get inducted. The one guarantee most come up with is former San Diego Chargers running back LaDanian Tomlinson. I think we can all agree on that selection.

As for current players, receiver Larry Fitzgerald is also up for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award next Saturday night the the NFL Honors event put on every year the night before the Super Bowl.

Fitz was named a finalist last Sunday during halftime of the Green Bay Packers-Atlanta Falcons NFC Championship Game. Along with Fitz, the other other two finalists are New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning and Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen.

The award goes to the player who has shown the most excellence in performance on the field in addition to his efforts in the community off the field. Former Cardinals receiver Anquan Boldin won the award in 2016. Warner won the award in 2008 as a member of the Cardinals.

This article originally appeared on