Arizona Cardinals: Six don’t practice on Wednesday

The Arizona Cardinals head into the final game of the 2016 season against the Los Angeles Rams

The Arizona Cardinals had their final Wednesday practice of the season. They are preparing to head west to play the final game of the season against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Six Cardinals players did not practice. However three of them were veteran’s day off and another has already been ruled out for Sunday.

Quarterback Carson Palmer, receiver Larry Fitzgerald, defensive tackle Frostee Rucker all sat out practice on Wednesday. Tackle D.J. Humphries was still out with a concussion, although the Cardinals already announced he would not play against the Rams.

Receiver John Brown and defensive tackle Ed Stinson also both sat out with illness on Wednesday. Cornerback Marcus Cooper was limited in practice. He missed the 34-31 victory over the Seattle Seahawks this past Saturday.

As for the Rams, receiver Kenny Britt, tackle Rob Havenstein, cornerback LaMarcus Joyner all missed practice. Receiver Michael Thomas was limited as was safety Maurice Alexander.

This Sunday the Cardinals will get their first look at Rams quarterback Jared Goff. You just wonder what the defense will look like with all of the given injuries. There are a lot of different faces in week 17 as opposed to week one.

Palmer, Fitz, and Rucker should all be participants at Cardinals practice on Thursday. No matter the result of the game, the Cardinals have clinched second-place in the NFC West. The Rams can not catch them from third place.

The only thing left unresolved for the Cardinals is who their common second-place opponents will be from the NFC South and NFC North. The Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions will fight for first and second in the NFC North on Sunday.

In the NFC South, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints will fight for second-place although the two do not play each other in week 17 like Green Bay and Detroit do. The Cardinals will visit either Green Bay or Detroit and will host either New Orleans or Tampa Bay next season.

This article originally appeared on