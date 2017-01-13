Arizona Cardinals: Scouting the Tropical Bowl

The Arizona Cardinals are attending the game featuring FBS All-Americans

The Arizona Cardinals are one of a number of NFL teams plus five scouts from the CFL attending the Tropical Bowl this weekend in Daytona Beach, Florida. The contest will take place on Sunday.

A lot of the big names aren’t there but there will be several players the Cardinals may want to scout closely. Top needs are cornerback, offensive line, receiver, and special teams.

Cornerback Jarnor Jones from Iowa State looks like someone that would get some looks just because of his size. He stands at 6’3, 210. He had 29 tackles and one sack in 2016.

Punter Christian Faber-Kinney from Hampton deserves a look in this game as well. His average on 57 punts in 2016 was just 40.9 but there was reason for that. He is very good at preventing touchbacks, pinning opponents inside the 20. Oh, and he can also hold place-kicks. Sign him up.

How about long-snapper Gage Marsil out of Central Florida. We know how well rookies performed in that position for the Cardinals in 2016.

Of course if the kicking game is still bothering you, there is Cameron Van Winkle from Washington. He was 75-76 in extra points and 16-20 in field goals in 2016. He could be a guy to look at as an undrafted free agent.

Receiver Sebastian Smith could also be worth a look. At 6’3, 206 he had a nice season for the Ohio Bobcats. He had 52 receptions for 905-yards and four touchdowns. He had 64 receptions for 775-yards and seven touchdowns in 2015.

If it is local flavor you are more interested in, then there is safety Tellas Jones from the University of Arizona. His numbers weren’t flashy but still worth a look. He’s 6’0, 203. He had 33 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 2016. He was considered Arizona’s best safety going into the 2016 season but off the field problems derailed that a bit.

The game will not be broadcast on television. It will however be available for live streaming on the internet at audiblesports.net

This article originally appeared on