Arizona Cardinals’ right guard possibilities for 2017

Four out of five of the offensive line positions on the Arizona Cardinals appear settled with right guard being the exception

The Arizona Cardinals knew Evan Mathis wasn’t a long-term solution at right guard when they signed him last offseason. He was only given a one-year deal, and due to injuries was able to play just four games.

Earl Watford took over when Mathis was placed on injured reserve. John Wetzel also saw time at right guard, as did Evan Boehm late in the season.

Finding someone who can provide continuity at the position in 2017 should be the goal for the front office. The following are some candidates who could help Arizona solidify the position going forward.

Kevin Zeitler- Signing Zeitler would be the splashy move. The former first-round pick has started 55 games for the Cincinnati Bengals, and is one of the finest young guards in the NFL. He’ll command righteous bucks on the free agent market.

T.J.Lang- Lang has played eight seasons in the league, and has started 90 games over that span. He’s a mammoth specimen (6’4″, 318), who was voted to his first Pro Bowl this past season. The Green Bay Packers will most likely want to retain him.

Larry Warford- The 2013 third-round pick of the Detroit Lions has 42 starts under his belt. He has played well and will look to cash in this offseason with a new contract.

Chance Warmack- Warmack was drafted three picks after Jonathan Cooper in 2013. He’s not a Pro Bowler but he’s solid, and has started 46 games in his career.

Evan Boehm- Boehm was solid at right guard when he played there late in 2016. But the Cardinals may need him to play center if starter A.Q.Shipley departs in free agency.

Earl Watford- Watford will be a free agent, but should only be re-signed for a backup role. He was a decent fill-in for Mathis, but the club can do better.

This article originally appeared on