Arizona Cardinals: Reload, not rebuild beyond 2017

The Arizona Cardinals expect to be back in the playoffs in 2017 but beyond that the forecast is foggy

A few kicks, a few bounces go the other way in 2016 and the Arizona Cardinals on their way to meeting the expectations of most fans and media. As long as the Cardinals bring back their core skill players, they should contend again next season.

However, what about beyond 2017? Even if quarterback Carson Palmer and receiver Larry Fitzgerald return in 2017, that doesn’t mean 2018 will happen with either or both of them.

Although Fitz has not made a decision regarding 2017 yet, based on comments made this past season, it sounds like even if he does decide to return, it will be his last. Fitz isn’t expected to make a decision until February.

As for Palmer, he has pretty much indicated he is returning in 2017. Like Fitz however, what about 2018 and beyond?

The Cardinals have indicated they are going out and looking for their future quarterback this offseason. Will that quarterback even be ready to step in once Palmer retires?

The Cardinals have a lot of decisions to make on both sides of the ball this offseason. They won’t be able to re-sign everyone they want to. There will be subtractions but new additions as well.

The Cardinals are looking to reload in 2017. Don’t look for them to go into a rebuilding mode once Fitz and Palmer leave. Don’t even look for it once head coach Bruce Arians retires either.

The Cardinals front office is in the midst of trying to build a consistent winner. It won’t be easy and they won’t be winners every season. The fact is they are trying and aren’t planning a rebuild anytime soon.

New stars will arrive. Drafts will be important. The future is bright for the Cardinals organization.

