Arizona Cardinals: Pro’s and con’s of drafting QB

The Arizona Cardinals are in the market for the quarterback of their future this offseason

The Arizona Cardinals said that they are going shopping for their future quarterback during this offseason. This is something many fans have been wanting to hear.

In 2017, Carson Palmer will still be the starter but the Cardinals can not waste anymore time waiting to decide what to do beyond Palmer. Many felt the Cardinals should have started looking last offseason.

The best option is to find a quarterback in the 2017 NFL Draft. People every say that it’s not the best draft class for quarterbacks. We hear it every year and yet every year we find someone that surprises us.

Look at the Dallas Cowboys Dak Prescott. Many teams, including the Cardinals, passed him over in the draft. Many saw him as more of a two to three year project before he was ready to contend to be a starter in the NFL.

The Cardinals don’t have to find a quarterback in the first round. It has been proven not every gem goes early. Tom Brady (199th overall) anyone? Of course getting a guy like a Deshone Kizer or Deshaun Watson in the first round isn’t too bad either.

While Brady may be more of a once in a lifetime hit that deep into the draft, the fact is you can find reliable starters outside of the first round. You just have to make the right choice.

There are pro’s to drafting a quarterback rather than finding a free agent. You have someone who is young, is supposedly going to be around awhile.

A quarterback coming out of the draft also means getting someone who doesn’t know any better. Meaning, he is teachable. He comes in with an open mind and wants to compete day in and day out.

Now there are con’s to drafting and not finding a free agent quarterback. A free agent quarterback will have experience. He may be a little older but he knows the rigors of the day in and day out life of an NFL player.

A free agent also knows what NFL defenses will look like. The biggest issue is a free agent could also come in and think he’s the man and think a swtich can be flipped on and everything will work out alright.

In the end, for the Cardinals, drafting for the future is the best way to go for them. Besides there really are no great free agent options that can consistently lead this team to the playoffs year in and year out.

