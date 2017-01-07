Arizona Cardinals: Predicting the 2017 schedule

The Arizona Cardinals already know their home and away opponents for the 2017 season

The Arizona Cardinals finished 7-8-1 in 2016. That is history and it is time to move on to the 2017 schedule.

We now know all 16 opponents for the Cardinals next season. The only thing we don’t know is when and what time? Only the game in London against the Los Angeles Rams, a road game for the Cardinals, is known to be either on October 22nd or October 29th.

Week 1: September 10th – @Detroit Lions

Look for the Cardinals to open on the road for a change. The Cardinals have not opened the season on the road since 2013. How does Detroit sound to you?

Week 2: September 18th – New York Giants

Why not open the home portion of the season on national television? Monday Night Football would like this matchup.

Week 3: September 24th – @San Francisco 49ers

The first of two against the 49ers and their new coach and quarterback, whoever they may end up being. Hopefully Carson Palmer will be able to play in this one. He missed the 49ers road game in 2016.

Week 4: October 1st – @Indianapolis Colts

The first of four AFC games. A trip to Indianapolis in October gives them a chance to have the roof open at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Week 5: October 8th – Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville will make their first trip to Arizona since 2005. That means they are the second to last team in the NFL to play a game at University of Phoenix Stadium.

Week 6: October 15th – @Washington Redskins

The Cardinals have a long losing streak in Washington. They haven’t won a game in the nation’s capital since 1998 when the Redskins stadium was name Jack Kent Cooke Stadium.

Week 7: October 22nd – Seattle Seahawks

Don’t be surprised if this one is tapped for Sunday Night Football. Yes, we will see this game again on the same weekend as it was in 2016. The NFL usually has a sense of humor like that.

Week 8: October 29th – @Los Angeles Rams

Here we go, the first trip to London for the Cardinals. This is a home game for the Rams and second season in a row they will play at Twickenham Stadium.

Week 9: November 5th – bye

Week 10: November 13th – Tennessee Titans

Quarterback Marcus Mariota and the Titans visit University of Phoenix Stadium. The Titans become the last team to visit Glendale.

Week 11: November 19th – San Francisco 49ers

Return trip for the 49ers to Arizona. They have not fared well in Arizona lately.

Week 12: November 26th – @Houston Texans

The Cardinals play their first road game in the United States since October 15th. This will only be the second-ever regular season visit to Reliant Stadium for the Cardinals.

Week 13: December 3rd – Dallas Cowboys

Mark this one on your calendars. I see no reason why this game does not get picked up by Sunday Night Football?

Week 14: December 10th – @Philadelphia Eagles

The Cardinals aren’t going to escape the 2017 season without one cold weather game back east. Here is another December trip to Philadelphia.

Week 15: December 14th – Los Angeles Rams

Another game the Cardinals won’t be able to escape. A Thursday Night Football game.

Week 16: December 24th – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Re-match from their 2016 matchup. The Cardinals beat the Bucs 40-7 in their second-most lopsided victory of the season.

Week 17: December 31st – @Seattle Seahawks

Don’t be surprised if this one is for the NFC West. The Cardinals will return to playoff contention next season. The Cardinals have won the last two in Seattle.

