Arizona Cardinals: Peterson on losing side in Pro Bowl

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson participated in the AFC-NFC Pro Bowl on Sunday evening

The Arizona Cardinals had three players invited to the Pro Bowl on Sunday evening in Orlando. Unfortunately one one got to play with the absence of receiver Larry Fitzgerald and running back David Johnson.

Cornerback Patrick Peterson was relatively quiet in the first half. However, he finished the evening with three solo tackles.

The AFC defeated the NFC 20-13. The NFC’s lone touchdown came in the second quarter when New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees hit Seattle Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin for a 47-yard score. Baldwin replaced Fitzgerald this week after Fitz bowed out due to an undisclosed injury.

The leading receiver for the NFC was the New York Giants Odell Beckham Jr. with five receptions for 80-yards. The game was more for the passers than it was for the runners. The teams combined for fewer than 100-yards rushing.

Peterson’s shining moment this week came in the NFL dodgeball competition. His team was victorious. Either way it was fun to see Peterson represent the Cardinals.

The leading defender for the NFC was Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffin. Griffin, who is from Avondale, AZ, had eight tackles and three sacks on the evening.

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett added two sacks for the NFC. Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins had two sacks for the AFC.

The NFC had a chance to score late in the fourth quarter, however Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham had a ball drop out of his hands at the two-yard line and into the hands of Buffalo Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander for an interception. Alexander is a former Cardinals linebacker.

The AFC walks away with $61,000 for being the winners. The NFC, the losing team, each receives $30,000 per player. Not too bad for a game where everyone plays loose with nothing but pride on the line.

