Arizona Cardinals: Patrick Peterson lone Pro Bowl participant

The Arizona Cardinals will have one participant in Sunday’s AFC-NFC Pro Bowl

They may have had three players voted into the AFC-NFC Pro Bowl, however the Arizona Cardinals in the end will have just one participant. Cornerback Patrick Peterson represents the Cardinals Sunday evening in Orlando.

The Cardinals also had receiver Larry Fitzgerald and running back David Johnson voted into the game. Both had stellar seasons.

Fitz just bowed out of the game this past week, citing an undisclosed injury. What injury that is remains to be seen but it is more likely that was just his way of saying he doesn’t want to play.

It’s just fine that he sits out. He was bruised and battered this season and is now contemplating his 2017 season. Will he retire or not?

As for Johnson, he is just lucky the Pro Bowl is all that he is missing. After going down in the first half of the game at the Los Angeles Rams in week 17 just four weeks ago, many feared he tore a ligament.

Johnson did not suffer any significant injury, although had it happened early in the season, he would have missed some considerable time. He has a sprained MCL. That keeps him out of action six to eight weeks. He will be back for OTA’s and training camp.

As for Peterson, his team won the NFL dodgeball competition this past week at the Pro Bowl. He also participated in the drone catching event this week. He will start for the NFC Sunday night.

While the game means nothing with the outcome, the players treat it as an honor to be there. They are being recognized for their talents and their performance.

The game is watered down a little with a number of starters dropping out either because of injury or being in the Super Bowl but it still a field full of some of the best players in the world at football.

It will be fun seeing the Cardinals represented on the field Sunday night, as much as we all like to complain about the event being held in the first place. It’s all for fun. Let’s just hope for no further injury.

