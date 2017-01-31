Arizona Cardinals: Palmer and Fitz news await

The Arizona Cardinals are still awaiting official word from Carson Palmer and Larry Fitzgerald on 2017

Until official news on the status of Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer and receiver Larry Fitzgerald is available, believe no one. That includes media, teammates, coaches, and experts.

Everyone has an opinion. I have an opinion. You have an opinion on what both Palmer and Fitz may or may not do in regards to the 2017 NFL season.

On Tuesday, more rumors swirled on the status of both. Mike Jurecki from Fox Sports 910 apparently told Jody Oehler that Palmer had sold his home, took his kids out of school, and moved his family out of state.

On the other hand azcentral.com’s Kent Somers said it isn’t so. Palmer’s home is not on the market.

Very interesting: @mikejurecki just told me Carson Palmer has listed his home for sale, pulled kids out of school and moved out of state. — Jody Oehler (@radiojody) January 31, 2017

Lots of tea leaves reading re: Fitz and Palmer. From what I hear, Palmer’s house in AZ is not for sale. In case you were looking. — Kent Somers (@kentsomers) February 1, 2017

Ok, so who do you believe? I won’t trust either one of them completely until we hear it directly from Palmer himself. Someone has some bad information.

As for Fitzgerald, he was with Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians out at the Phoenix Waste Management Open on Tuesday. He said he knows what he is going to do but is going to take a little more time to make an announcement.

He also said on Tuesday that he is feeling much better than he did at the end of the season almost a month ago now. My gut says he returns. He has said his decision is not tied to Palmer’s. I am not convinced that is entirely true.

For his part Arians still remains optimistic both are going to return in 2017. For my part, I’ll join him. Hopefully soon we will have our answer.

