Arizona Cardinals: One more run in 2017

The Arizona Cardinals will have roster turnover in 2017 but will likely make one more run at the Super Bowl

It is fair to say the Arizona Cardinals underachieved in 2016. Missed kicks, injuries, turnovers, penalties, they all contributed to where the Cardinals stand today. They have clinched second-place in the NFC West however they will be missing the playoffs for the first time in three years.

Head coach Bruce Arians has already said he will return in 2017. After the Cardinals play the Los Angeles Rams this Sunday, the same questions will turn to quarterback Carson Palmer and receiver Larry Fitzgerald.

While it make take Fitz several weeks to make a decision, it may not take Palmer as long. Many believe what one does the other will follow. If Palmer makes his decision first to stay, look for Fitz to do the same.

If Palmer were to come out and say he’s done I think that may be the only way Fitz doesn’t return for one more run at the Super Bowl. Make no mistake though, this team will have a different look in 2017.

The Cardinals will also likely start prepping for the future. If Palmer returns, it will likely be his last. His contract runs through 2017. The Cardinals could draft a quarterback. That appears to be the best route at this point despite a draft that doesn’t appear too deep at the position.

There are some quarterbacks in the draft however that the Cardinals could take and let him watch behind Palmer next season. Many fans believe that is the route the Cardinals should take.

Of course some fans also want Palmer gone now. There won’t be any other quarterback however that will come in and be able to succeed at his level in 2017, rookie or veteran.

Not every problem started and ended with Palmer this season, despite his inconsistency at times. He’s had more good games than bad. I still like the chances he gives the Cardinals offense.

There will be changes though. The offensive line will look different. That hopefully will be for the better. Palmer needs to stay upright to have a chance to lead the Cardinals back to the postseason.

Clearly Palmer hasn’t played as well in 2016 as he did in 2015. He is still the quarterback the Cardinals need however in 2017.

This article originally appeared on