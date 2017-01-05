Arizona Cardinals: Offensive leaders

The Arizona Cardinals may have finished under .500 but they produced a lot of offense in 2016

The Arizona Cardinals scored 418 points in 2016. Surprisingly that is fourth-best in franchise history. They scored over 40 points three times, including the season finale (44) at the Los Angeles Rams.

They also scored 40 points at home in week two against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They scored 41 in a loss at home to the New Orleans Saints. It was an odd-looking year.

Quarterback Carson Palmer threw 26 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. The 14 interceptions was only three more than he threw in 2015. The big difference? He fumbled the ball 14 times, losing four of them. He lost two fumbles in 2015.

He also threw for 4,233-yards. You would have a hard time arguing that Palmer is ready to retire with these numbers. Amazingly he only lost four fumbles while being sacked 40 times, 15 more than in 2015.

The rest of the leaders:

Rushing Yards:

David Johnson – 1,239

Kerwynn Williams – 157

Andre Ellington – 96

Rushing TD’s:

David Johnson – 16

Kerwynn Williams – 2

J.J Nelson, Chris Johnson – 1 each

Receptions:

Larry Fitzgerald – 107

David Johnson – 80

John Brown – 39

Receiving yards:

Larry Fitzgerald – 1,023

David Johnson – 879

J.J Nelson – 568

Receiving TD’s:

Larry Fitzgerald, J.J Nelson – 6 each

David Johnson, Michael Floyd – 4 each

John Brown, Jermaine Gresham – 2 each

As you can plainly see, it was mainly the David Johnson and Larry Fitzgerald show this season. Much of that was due to injury.

However, with the poor performance and subsequent release of Michael Floyd and the early season struggles of J.J. Nelson, the Cardinals had no other choice but to use Johnson and Fitz a lot this season.

Nelson really picked it up late in the season and should be a prime candidate as a number two receiver. John Brown will be a three. If Fitz returns, he will be number one. If he retires, the Cardinals may need to find a replacement. Nelson may not be durable enough to fill the number one receiver role.

This article originally appeared on