Arizona Cardinals Mock Drafts: Scenarios Based on Fitzgerald/Palmer Retirements

Carson Palmer and Larry Fitzgerald may not return for the Arizona Cardinals next year. What does that mean for the Cardinals plans come draft day?

The Arizona Cardinals entered this season with Super Bowl aspirations, and you could not fault them for it. With stars on both sides of the ball, the Cardinals were destined to be in Houston for Super Bowl 51.

Injuries and the rapid decline in performance by many of the Cardinals stars ultimately left them on the outside of the playoff race. To make matters worse, quarterback Carson Palmer and franchise legend Larry Fitzgerald are both considering retirement.

If Palmer ultimately retires, the expectation is Fitzgerald will follow suit. He has little to gain from playing with a rookie or mediocre veteran such as Tony Romo or Mike Glennon.

1

Corey Davis WR, Western Michigan Both Palmer and Fitzgerald Retire

1

Corey Davis WR, Western Michigan Larry Fitzgerald Retires

1

Marshon Lattimore CB, Ohio State Neither Retires

2

Brad Kaaya QB, Miami Both Palmer and Fitzgerald Retire

2

Tre’Davious White CB, LSU Larry Fitzgerald Retires

2

DeMarcus Walker DE, Florida State Neither Retires

3

Rasul Douglas CB, West Virginia Both Retire

3

Tanoh Kpassagnon DE, Villanova Fitzgerald Retires

3

Chris Godwin WR, Penn State Neither Retires

4

Damien Mama OG, USC Both Retire

4

Jake Butt TE, Michigan Fitzgerald Retires

4

Nathan Peterman QB, Pitt Neither Retires

5

Dawuane Smoot DE, Illinois Both Retire

5

Nathan Peterman QB, Pitt Fitzgerald Retires

5

Jake Butt TE, Michigan Neither Retires

6

Ryan Switzer WR, North Carolina Both Retire

6

Ryan Switzer WR, North Carolina Fitzgerald Retires

6

Zane Gonzalez K, Arizona State Neither Retire

7

Adam Griffith K, Alabama Both Retire

7

Josh Harvey-Clemons S, Clemson Fitzgeral Retires

7

Kareem Are OG, Florida State Neither Retire

Mock Draft Recaps

Both Retire

Corey Davis, WR Brad Kaaya, QB Rasul Davis, CB Damien Mama, OG Dawuane Smoot, DE Ryan Switzer, WR Adam Griffith, K

Larry Fitzgerald Retires

Corey Davis, WR Tre’Davious White, CB Tanoh Kpassagnon, DE Jake Butt, TE Nathan Peterman, QB Ryan Switzer, WR Josh Harvey-Clemons, SS

Neither Retire

Marshon Lattimore, CB DeMarcus Walker, DE Chris Godwin, WR Nathan Peterman, QB Jake Butt, TE Zane Gonzalez, K Kareem Are, OG

This article originally appeared on