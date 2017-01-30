Arizona Cardinals Mock Drafts: Scenarios Based on Fitzgerald/Palmer Retirements

Oct 11, 2015; Detroit, MI, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) talks to quarterback Carson Palmer (3) during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. The Cardnials won 42-17. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

 Carson Palmer and Larry Fitzgerald may not return for the Arizona Cardinals next year. What does that mean for the Cardinals plans come draft day?

The Arizona Cardinals entered this season with Super Bowl aspirations, and you could not fault them for it. With stars on both sides of the ball, the Cardinals were destined to be in Houston for Super Bowl 51.

Injuries and the rapid decline in performance by many of the Cardinals stars ultimately left them on the outside of the playoff race. To make matters worse, quarterback Carson Palmer and franchise legend Larry Fitzgerald are both considering retirement.

If Palmer ultimately retires, the expectation is Fitzgerald will follow suit. He has little to gain from playing with a rookie or mediocre veteran such as Tony Romo or Mike Glennon.

1

Corey Davis

WR, Western Michigan

Both Palmer and Fitzgerald Retire
1

Corey Davis

WR, Western Michigan

Larry Fitzgerald Retires
1

Marshon Lattimore

CB, Ohio State

Neither Retires

Dec 28, 2016; Orlando, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Brad Kaaya (15) warms up before the start of the game against the West Virginia Mountaineers in the Russell Athletic Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

2

Brad Kaaya

QB, Miami

Both Palmer and Fitzgerald Retire
2

Tre’Davious White

CB, LSU

Larry Fitzgerald Retires
2

DeMarcus Walker

DE, Florida State

Neither Retires

NCAA Football: Rose Bowl Game-Penn State vs Southern California

3

Rasul Douglas

CB, West Virginia

Both Retire
3

Tanoh Kpassagnon

DE, Villanova

Fitzgerald Retires
3

Chris Godwin

WR, Penn State

Neither Retires

Sep 10, 2016; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan Wolverines tight end Jake Butt (88) makes a reception for a touchdown in the second quarter against the UCF Knights at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

4

Damien Mama

OG, USC

Both Retire
4

Jake Butt

TE, Michigan

Fitzgerald Retires
4

Nathan Peterman

QB, Pitt

Neither Retires

NCAA Football: Pinstripe Bowl-Northwestern vs Pittsburgh

5

Dawuane Smoot

DE, Illinois

Both Retire
5

Nathan Peterman

QB, Pitt

Fitzgerald Retires
5

Jake Butt

TE, Michigan

Neither Retires

Sep 17, 2016; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Ryan Switzer (3) reacts after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

6

Ryan Switzer

WR, North Carolina

Both Retire
6

Ryan Switzer

WR, North Carolina

Fitzgerald Retires
6

Zane Gonzalez

K, Arizona State

Neither Retire

Sep 12, 2015; Louisville, KY, USA; Louisville Cardinals safety Josh Harvey-Clemons (25) warms up before the game against the Houston Cougars at Papa John

7

Adam Griffith

K, Alabama

Both Retire
7

Josh Harvey-Clemons

S, Clemson

Fitzgeral Retires
7

Kareem Are

OG, Florida State

Neither Retire

NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams

Mock Draft Recaps

Both Retire

Live Feed mock draft
  1. Corey Davis, WR
  2. Brad Kaaya, QB
  3. Rasul Davis, CB
  4. Damien Mama, OG
  5. Dawuane Smoot, DE
  6. Ryan Switzer, WR
  7. Adam Griffith, K

Larry Fitzgerald Retires

  1. Corey Davis, WR
  2. Tre’Davious White, CB
  3. Tanoh Kpassagnon, DE
  4. Jake Butt, TE
  5. Nathan Peterman, QB
  6. Ryan Switzer, WR
  7. Josh Harvey-Clemons, SS

Neither Retire

  1. Marshon Lattimore, CB
  2. DeMarcus Walker, DE
  3. Chris Godwin, WR
  4. Nathan Peterman, QB
  5. Jake Butt, TE
  6. Zane Gonzalez, K
  7. Kareem Are, OG

