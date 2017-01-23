Arizona Cardinals: Larry Fitzgerald smart to skip Pro Bowl

Arizona Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald has reportedly opted out of the annual NFL event

Recently named finalist of the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, Arizona Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald is going to skip the Pro Bowl in Orlando this Sunday. Smart move.

The 13-year veteran has an undisclosed injury. Even if he didn’t have an injury he took a beating in 2016. That body beating is one of the reasons he is still considering retirement this offseason.

Although most believe he will return for a 14th season with the Cardinals, Fitz cited taking a rest from football to allow his body to heal as a reason for waiting to make an announcement on next season.

How would that look if he played but yet had not made a decision on 2017 yet? He wouldn’t do that. Sitting out is the smart play here.

Fitz had a great season. He had 107 receptions and six touchdowns. His 107 receptions lead the NFL in 2016. Fitz has played in the Pro Bowl many times before. As much as fans would love to see him play, they’d much rather see him play next fall and in the playoffs next season.

Cardinals running back David Johnson will also miss the Pro Bowl thanks to an injury suffered in week 17 against the Los Angeles Rams. Once again, no one will have an issue with that.

The Cardinals dodged a bullet with Johnson’s injury not being serious enough to ruin 2017 for him. With Fitz and Johnson out, that leaves cornerback Patrick Peterson as the lone Cardinal heading to Orlando on Sunday.

The game will be played in Orlando at 6:00 p.m. Arizona time on ESPN. It takes another break from Hawaii. The game was played in Glendale two seasons ago. Two team captains choose players for each side the last three years. It will go back to the AFC-NFC format this year.

This article originally appeared on