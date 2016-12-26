Arizona Cardinals: Five who could be playing last game

With many roster decisions looming, these five Arizona Cardinals could be playing their last game in a Cardinals uniform this Sunday



Get a good look at the Arizona Cardinals roster on Sunday afternoon against the Los Angeles Rams. It won’t look anything like it come September.

With a lot of free agents and injured players returning as well, the Cardinals are going to have some tough decisions to make. Not everyone will be returning. In fact many of who you see on the roster right now may not even be on an NFL roster next season.

The Cardinals will get some of their injured back, which will help, but even some of the injured have decisions looming in their future. Who stays and who goes?

The Cardinals will likely bring back their main nucleus but even that is in some doubt. Does receiver Larry Fitzgerald return? Will quarterback Carson Palmer return?

The best guess is yes to both of them to make one more run in 2017, however many thought Kurt Warner would come back in 2010 as well…so who knows?

These five players arguably have made the biggest impact at one point or another during their time in Arizona. However, all five could also be playing somewhere else next season.

Calais Campbell

If he is leaving, he is leaving in style. Against the New Orleans Saints a week ago, Campbell recovered a fumble and returned it for the first touchdown of his career. He also had two sacks against the Saints that day.

He also had half a sack and fumble recovery against the Seattle Seahawks this past Saturday. He looks like a man playing for a contract, no matter where it comes from.

By far Campbell would be the most expensive man to keep. he may also be the toughest to let go. Someone out there is likely going to want to pay him something the Cardinals won’t be able to afford if they want to keep some other top players.

Many fans want to believe the Cardinals will do everything they can to keep him. Not only is he having another good season on the field but is always great for the community off of it. It may not be enough.

Campbell made $11,000,000 this season and looks to be about a $15,000,000 salary cap hit in 2017. Maybe they can make it work but if Campbell is in Arizona in 2017 it is likely because he turned down more money elsewhere.

Tony Jefferson

He sprained his MCL on Saturday against the Seahawks and many felt he was snubbed for the Pro Bowl last week. Jefferson could also be one of the more significant decisions the Cardinals need to make in the offseason.

Jefferson does sound like a player who is willing to take more of a hometown discount however. He sounds as if he loves playing in Arizona. It is just a short drive home to San Diego for him.

He won’t come cheap though. Although he does not have an interception, he does have 96 tackles on the season. He also has five passes defensed. In addition he has forced two fumbles and recovered two fumbles.

Jefferson is making $1.67 million in 2016. He will cost more to keep. There will be teams knocking on his door as well and likely will also be willing to shell more out than what the Cardinals will.

There is a 50-50 chance Jefferson remains with the Cardinals in 2017. Keeping continuity at the safety position is a must as there will likely be changes at cornerback outside of Patrick Peterson.

Chandler Jones

If it comes down to paying Campbell or Chandler Jones, Jones may win out in that battle. Jones, who the Cardinals traded for back in March, has had a good first season for the Cardinals.

Jones has 9.5 sacks in 2016. In addition, Jones has three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Jones had 12.5 sacks in 2015.

Jones had 1.5 sacks on Saturday against the Seahawks but it was his first registered sack since November 13th against the Minnesota Vikings. At times he has seemed to have disappeared.

Jones, despite being paid less than Campbell in 2016, may command more on the open market. Jones has three more sacks than Campbell and Campbell has seemed to really come on just lately.

There is always a chance that both Jones and Campbell come back in 2017. The reality is however the Cardinals likely can’t pay both. One can always hold out hope until there is reason not to but the fact is the Cardinals will most likely part with one of them.

Andre Ellington

When Ellington was drafted in 2013, he came in as the backup to running back Rashard Mendenhall. That quickly changed however.

With Mendenhall’s injury problems and subsequent retirement, Ellington became the number one back in Bruce Arians offense. His problem? That’s right, staying healthy.

The draw with Ellington is his versatility. Not only can he run with the ball, he can catch it too. However Ellington has not been able to consistently stay healthy.

Because of that, the Cardinals needed to find another Ellington in 2015. This is how David Johnson came about in Arizona. Johnson has the same versatility but is bigger and can take bigger hits.

Ellington has backed up Johnson since mid-2015 and has had his moments since then. He’s played sparingly in 2016. He’s rushed for just 78-yards and has 10 receptions for 77-yards.

Meanwhile, running back Kerwynn Williams, who has played in nine games this season, has 97-yards rushing and even has a receiving touchdown. The signs are all over the place that the Cards may be ready to move on from Ellington.

Jermaine Gresham

Gresham is a tough guy to figure out. He came to Arizona in 2015 but started slow and really didn’t produce much in 2015. His 2016 season has looked much better.

There was a bit of a surprise the Cardinals brought Gresham back in this season. However given the injuries the Cardinals have suffered at tight end this year, it is a good thing Gresham has been around.

He has already more than doubled his 2015 production. After 18 receptions in 2015, he has 37 so far in 2016. He also has two touchdown receptions.

He’s made some big catches for the Cardinals over the last month or so of the season. There is one issue. He’s got a bit of a temper.

That temper came into focus on Saturday against the Seahawks. The Cardinals had put themselves into field goal range but a dumb decision to take his helmet off after a third-down play and start jawing at the Seahawks players cost the team a chance at three points.

With the Cardinals needing a field goal to win the game at the end, those three points were huge. Being able to maintain a mental focus is a huge thing in the NFL. You wonder if a play like that can kill another chance with the team?

