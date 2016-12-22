Arizona Cardinals: Fitzgerald says it’s Cards or retire

Media speculation that Arizona Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald would play for someone else is just that

If I told you that the Arizona Cardinals were thinking of changing their team colors next season, someone would run with the story that I said red and white is out and blue and purple are in. At least it would be something to that effect.

On Monday evening, Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald granted an interview to Westwood One and Jim Gray. During the interview, Fitz indicated he was contemplating his options for next season. He didn’t know whether he would be playing to retiring.

So what’s some media to do with that? Say Fitz is contemplating leaving the Cardinals and playing elsewhere next season.

Interesting, only in that he never said that. He never even hinted at that. To set the record straight, local sportscaster Mark McClune from CBS 5 caught up with Fitz at a charity event on Tuesday night.

Fitz indicated it will be the Arizona Cardinals he will be playing with if he does decide to continue his career in 2017. He lives here, he loves it here. The Cardinals are the only team he wants to play for.

The story took off like wildfire on Tuesday morning and had a lot of people on Twitter saying they believe he should attempt to find greener pastures. So many fans have already given up on Fitz winning anything in Arizona. Sad.

We all want to see Fitz win a ring. If there is a better person or player that hasn’t won one a Super Bowl, you won’t find one more deserving than Fitz.

So the bigger question should be, why are people giving up on the Cardinals making another run in 2017? Sure, there are problems that need to be addressed on both sides of the ball and on special teams.

Has one season jaded that many fans? It has certainly been disappointing. Sorry, I’m selfish, I want Fitz to end his career in Arizona. If he feels like retirement is the best option at this time, then I support that 100 percent.

However there is no reason for him to go chasing a ring with another possible contender. Hint, see the word “possible”. Nothing is guaranteed.

He has spent the first 13 seasons of his career in Arizona. Why play his last somewhere else? There may be other teams he would fit in nicely with, absolutely. Arizona is home though, both on and off the field. He will end his career in Arizona, whether it is now or a year or two down the road.

This article originally appeared on