Arizona Cardinals draft prospects: Mike Williams

With a lot of good prospects coming out of the 2017 draft, we take a look at some if the options the Arizona Cardinals might have at the 13th pick

The 2017 draft is 3 months away, and the Arizona Cardinals hold the 13th pick. The pick allows them to get a talented player as it is the highest pick the Cardinals have had since since 2013 when they had the 7th pick. With a high amount of talented players the Cardinals could grab with the 13th pick let take a look at one prospect that could land in the desert.

Mike Williams – Wide Receiver – Clemson

Age: 22

Height: 6’3′

Weight: 225

Williams has had a solid college football career. Compiling 2,727 total yards, 21 total touchdowns, and 177 total receptions. What was most impressive was his season in 2016 where he totaled 1,361 yards,98 receptions, and 11 touchdowns. Williams had 5 games with 100+ yards. Including a dominate performance against Pittsburgh with 15 receptions, 202 yards and 1 touchdown.

What was most impressive was Williams picking apart a #1 defense in the 2017 National Championship game. Williams took it to Alabama with 94 yards, 8 receptions and 1 touchdown. The National Championship game proved he was ready to take his talents from Saturdays to Sundays.

How can he help the Cardinals?

Williams would bring a lot of talent to the desert, especially with the departure of Michael Floyd, Larry Fitzgerald contemplating retirement, and a lot of WR depth dealing with injury. He would be the perfect asset to a Bruce Arians offensive attack that loves to throw the ball up to its big receivers down the field.

At 6’3 and 225, Williams would be a huge mismatch to many DB’s around the league. Williams holds the talent to be the next franchise wide receiver for the Cardinals.

Will he be available at the 13th pick?

There’s a good chance. most teams picking before the Cardinals are looking

more to the defensive side of the football, and if its an offensive player

most teams are looking at a QB. Mike Williams would definitely not be out

of the question.

The Cardinals are definitely the team that’s going to be unpredictable heading into the draft. Mocks have them going either CB, WR, QB, or offensive line. The good thing is at 13, there is a lot of talent at any of those positions, so we will have to wait and see.

