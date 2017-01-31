Arizona Cardinals draft prospects: DeShone Kizer

With a lot of great talent coming out the 2017 NFL Draft, and the Arizona Cardinals picking 13th, we take a look at some of the prospects that could end up in Arizona.

DeShone Kizer brings a lot to the table that the Arizona Cardinals would love to have once Carson Palmer departs from the NFL. With his strong arm he fits perfectly into a system that loves to throw the ball. With the help of Arians and Carson Palmer, Kizer could be groomed to be a starter as soon as the Cardinals need him.

DeShone Kizer – Quarterback – Notre Dame

Age: 21

Height: 6’4

Weight: 230

Kizer has proven over his 2 years at Notre Dame that he is productive. With 2 seasons putting up 5809 yards, 47 passing touchdowns, and 19 interceptions. He also adds in another weapon as a runner with 992 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns in 2 seasons. Kizer has amazing pocket presence, a strong arm and is a powerful runner. With those attributes, it would be exciting to see what Arians would do with him under center.

How can he help the Cardinals?

He can help most importantly with giving the Cardinals front office a peace of mind that they have a replacement for Palmer. They would know they have a season of grooming from 2 of the best with Arians and Palmer. It would be exciting because Kizer would have a whole season to learn a complex system, and be around a winning football team.

Something the Cardinals have never had is a mobile QB, Kizer had 7 games with at least 1 rushing touchdown and averaged 3.7 yards a carry. Arizona would have the perfect weapon for the NFC west, which thrives with defense. Seeing what Russel Wilson does and what Kaepernick did in 2013, and 2014. It proves that a mobile QB can do some damage in the division.

Will he be available at the 13th pick?

Its possible, there’s 3 QBs that are likely to be take before 13. Trubisky, Watson, and Kizer. Of the 3 Trubisky is most likely to go first, with his national championship performance Watson would go next and Kizer after that. If he is available at 13 Arizona would be smart to grab him.

