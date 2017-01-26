Arizona Cardinals draft prospects: Corey Davis

With a huge amount of talent available for the Arizona Cardinals at the 13th pick, we take a look at some prospects that could end up in Arizona

Corey Davis cannot be left off of any list of wide receiver draft prospects. Out of Western Michigan, he could arguably be the most talented wide receiver heading into the draft. He’s not as well known as Mike Williams from Clemson, but Davis could bring a lot to the table, especially in Arizona.

Corey Davis – Wide Receiver – Western Michigan

Age: 22

Height: 6’3

Weight: 213

Davis is unreal when it comes to catching the football, and his stats speak for themselves. He compiled over 5,285 yards, 332 receptions and 52 total touchdowns during his college career. He has piled in 3 consecutive 1400+ yard 12 touchdown seasons since 2013, most recently in 2016, when he put up 1,500 yards, 97 receptions, and 19 touchdowns. Davis is physical before and after the catch. He catches the ball in traffic, and with defensive backs’ hands in his face. He could be fantastic in a Bruce Arians offense.

How can he help the Cardinals?

Davis would bring more than many think to the Cardinals. Because of his physicality, he could be a superb blocker, like Larry Fitzgerald has been in the past couple of years. He would also bring play making ability, having had 12 games with at least 1 touchdown in 2016. His game tape shows that many of those were with one hand and in the corner of the end zone. If it wasn’t that, it was because he has amazing speed, and can break away from DB’s for chunks of yards.

Most importantly, he would bring consistency, which is key to being a star wide receiver in the National Football League. Davis is a prime example of having consistency. He had 13 games with at least receptions, five games over 100+ yards, three with 150+ yards, and six games with two or more. With numbers like those, Davis could be a key part of an Arizona offense for a long time.

Will he be available at the 13th pick?

Absolutely. If a team doesn’t take a gamble, Davis will be sitting right there waiting. He could be a steal if all the other prospects the Cardinals have rated before him are taken before they pick. If the Cardinals do decide to go the wide receiver route in the 1st round, there will definitely be some talent, even if Mike Williams is taken.

