Arizona Cardinals: Don’t knock on Boldin’s door

The Arizona Cardinals are likely looking for another receiver in the offseason

The Arizona Cardinals all of a sudden find themselves in need of more receivers. What was once a position of great depth is one of great concern heading into the offseason and the 2017 season.

The Cardinals waived Michael Floyd who was unproductive and had a DUI arrest. They lost Jaron Brown for the season and is still rehabbing a torn ACL.

They also had an inconsistent John Brown, who is now battling Sickle Cell Trait. That won’t go away by the way. Some days will be good, some will be not so good.

J.J. Nelson has now emerged as the number two receiver behind Larry Fitzgerald. However Fitz may retire once he makes his decision in February. He likely comes back for at least one more season but now the depth is an issue.

So what receiver is making the rounds in social media comments today? Anquan Boldin. The Detroit Lions and former Cardinals receiver’s name was being passed around like this was a possibility.

Local sports radio might have had something to do with that. The simple answer to this equation is no. Love what he did when he was in Arizona. Not crazy about the way things went down when he left.

Wasn’t he upset with the Cardinals anyway? Not sure Boldin would want to invite himself back into this situation even though it is a completely different team.

Yeah, it never hurts to go knocking on that door but in the end, that door should stay shut. The Cardinals need to go younger. Boldin would just be a stop-gap. Plus he’s a slot guy just like Fitz. He’d take away from what Fitz could do in 2017.

The Cardinals did go get Aaron Dobson last week but honestly is he going to be the long-term answer? Maybe, maybe not. There is a chance they look to the draft but certainly should not be trying to bring Boldin back into the fold.

This article originally appeared on