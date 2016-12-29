Arizona Cardinals defense look to the future and sign Chris Bryant and Brian Dixon

Arizona Cardinals defense plans ahead for 2017

After failing to earn a spot in the playoffs, Coach Bruce Arians and the Arizona Cardinals defense are looking ahead to the 2017 season by signing two defensive players. The Cardinals announced on Wednesday the signing of safety Christian Bryant from the New York Giants and cornerback Brian Dixon from the New Orleans Saints.

Bryant played two games with the Arizona Cardinals before being released on Nov 28. Bryant was originally drafted by the then St. Louis Rams in 2014. He spent his rookie season on their practice squad and then played nine games in 2015.

Bryant is not expected to start. Coach Arians has suggested Harlan Miller or Trevone Hartfield should be deep safety. Bryant will fill one of the two empty roster spots.

Brian Dixon’s comes to the Cardinals via the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad. Brian Dixon signed with the Saints as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2014, and played 37 games with the Saints over the last three seasons.

Dixon has recorded 19 tackles, two forced fumbles, 22 special teams tackles and one pass defensed. By signing Dixon, the Cardinals are attempting to fill the hole left by safety Tony Jefferson who was placed on IR with an MCL sprain. Dixon came from the Northwest Missouri State and helped the Bearcats win the NCAA Division II Championship in 2013.

The Cardinals signed center Daniel Munyer, who is expected to be promoted to the active roster by the end of this week. Coach Arians could bring up Munyer if there was concern with depth for the last game of the season.

Injuries have been plaguing the team consistently, forcing the Cardinals to look to new places for new talent, which has also hurt them on game day. After a disastrous 2016 season, the Cardinals are looking to the future with hopes of reclaiming the NFC West.

