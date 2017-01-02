Arizona Cardinals: David Johnson gets good news

Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson dodges a bullet

When Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson went down with a horrible-looking tackle against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, the worst was feared by many. And why not? The Cardinals have had so much bad luck this season when it came to injuries.

They finally caught a break on Monday. That is great news too because now there is no chance it will affect Johnson’s 2017 season.

Johnson was diagnosed with an MCL sprain that will take 6-8 weeks to heal. That means not only will he be back by training camp, it appears he will be available for OTA’s and mini-camp in several months.

Johnson was the one guy many Cardinals fans did not want to see go down. You hate seeing anyone go down with injury but Johnson is the Cardinals money man.

The Cardinals certainly dodged a bullet on this one. The tackle looked ominous and when Johnson had to be helped off the field and was carted away thoughts of what now immediately crept into our minds.

After the game, coach Bruce Arians indicated it could be a meniscus issue and that initial tests showed the ACL was in tact. Indeed after an MRI Monday morning it was.

While on the subject of the tackle, it did not appear to be dirty as many Cardinals fans felt it was. It was a hard hit and Johnson’s ankle did bend awkwardly but it was a play that could happen anytime.

Yes, the Rams have a reputation of playing overly aggressive and considered dirty by some. This was not one of those plays as badly as we want to blame someone for the Cardinals woes.

The play happened, it’s over and Johnson will be fine for 2017. There should be no issue with the Cardinals using Johnson on Sunday either. Football is football.

