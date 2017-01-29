Arizona Cardinals: Calais Campbell to Tampa?

Arizona Cardinals free agent defensive tackle Calais Campbell could be on the move

Our counterparts in Tampa at pewterplank.com did a piece today indicating that Arizona Cardinals free agent defensive tackle Calais Campbell could be on the move to Tampa Bay. Rumors are starting to swirl.

The Cardinals have not publicly come out one way or the other since the season ended on what their plans with Campbell will be. Head coach Bruce Arians did say they definitely wanted to keep linebacker Chandler Jones. Is there room for both?

Roster-wise there is plenty of room for both. Why wouldn’t you want to keep both of them? Campbell had eight sacks and his first-career touchdown this past season.

However the nine-year veteran out of the University of Miami is going to garner attention from other teams. As we’ve previously stated on more than occasion, someone will be willing to pay Campbell what he wants.

The Cardinals are not likely to be the highest bidder for his services. The Cardinals will try no doubt to keep him but at what cost?

Tampa’s general manager, Jason Licht is the former director and vice-president of player personnel for the Cardinals. So Campbell is well-known in the Bucs front office. That could be an in for them.

Campbell would definitely help solidify an already good defense in Tampa. Would he be willing to leave Arizona for Tampa for likely more money?

The hope is Campbell would get an offer to stay in Arizona, even if it is for less money. He wouldn’t be the first player to do so.

Arizona’s problem with Tampa Bay now is they are closer to being in the position the Cardinals are in making a run to the playoffs and Super Bowl. Plus, Tampa has a young star quarterback in Jameis Winston.

He may have multiple opportunities to get his ring in Tampa where in Arizona that window is closing. How much of a discount is Campbell willing to give though to stay?

