Arizona Cardinals: Butler gets into it on Twitter

Former Arizona Cardinals punter Drew Butler got into it with media and fans on Twitter

It is never a good look for a player or former player to get into an argument or disagreement on social media with fans or media. This weekend, former Arizona Cardinals punter Drew Butler did both.

While his frustration is completely understandable it is something that can come back to bite him. It all started on Christmas Eve on Twitter.

@kentsomers Ken you are quick to blame and slow to credit. Your negativity is astounding. Your narrative is tired. Merry Christmas — Drew Butler (@DrewBut13r) December 25, 2016

Butler was not happy with azcentral.com reporter Kent Somers. He thought Somers was quick to place blame with special teams and took exception.

Somers responded in turn:

Go read everything I wrote today. Gave plenty of credit to ST. you’re defending the indefensible. And it’s Kent, with a T. https://t.co/RiXchjt588 — Kent Somers (@kentsomers) December 25, 2016

It was a conversation that went back and forth and eventually some fans got into with Butler. It was only a matter of time. Fans complained about Butler constantly all season. It was troubling why the Cardinals held on to him as long as they did.

I do empathize with Butler. It’s a no-win situation. While he didn’t perform well at all, people forget he is a human being sometimes. Some fans do go way overboard and treat Cardinals mistakes as if they just did major harm to a family member. It’s just football.

That being said, it was probably advisable for the former Cardinals punter to not incite the masses on social media. Not much good can come from that.

@DrewBut13r not sure of your point. Gave Catanzaro plenty of credit in all my stories. But ok. — Kent Somers (@kentsomers) December 25, 2016

@kentsomers – the point is obvious Ken. If ST makes a mistake, you immediately blame. If they make an impact, you don’t credit. Clear 2nite — Drew Butler (@DrewBut13r) December 25, 2016

@DrewBut13r @kentsomers funny, a punter that finishes at or near the bottom statistically every yr criticizing a reporter — James Hartman (@cardinalfan57) December 25, 2016

@cardinalfan57 @kentsomers – james, tell your 16 followers when I was with the Cards they had the #1 ranked offense. Ur welcome! — Drew Butler (@DrewBut13r) December 25, 2016

It on for awhile. As of Christmas night, the fire was still going.

I think my favorite part of the @kentsomers @DrewBut13r feud is Drew found a clever way to get his net average into his Twitter handle. — Vince Marotta (@Vincemarotta) December 26, 2016

@Vincemarotta @kentsomers – don’t know if I would consider it a feud. Didn’t make it about me, either. If you want to, have at it boss! — Drew Butler (@DrewBut13r) December 26, 2016

Butler hasn’t tweeted since that last remark, however he hasn’t deleted any of it either. It is good entertainment if nothing else. Its too bad it all came down to this. I wish Drew Butler nothing but the best but clearly his departure from the Cardinals was the right move.

