Arizona Cardinals: 4 Trade Suitors For No. 13 Pick In 2017 NFL Draft

The Arizona Cardinals have the 13th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. Could it be used as trade bait for a desperate team on draft day?

The 13th overall pick has a very good track record. The last five include Laremy Tunsil, Andrus Peat, Aaron Donald, Sheldon Richardson and Michael Floyd. The latter of that group, as Cardinals fans know, didn’t end well after his DUI arrest and release this past season. The last four, however, are all lineman that have had success, including Tunsil as a rookie last year and Peat in 2016 after a rough rookie season.

The best pick at 13? None other than the great Tony Gonzalez. Gonzalez had a hall-of-fame 17-year career with both the Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons.

Arizona could choose to stay put and utilize their spot in the draft. They have many options: DeShaun Watson, Deshone Kizer, Patrick Mahomes, Mike Williams and Corey Davis have all been popular names linked to the Cardinals. Todd McShay of ESPN even went as far as mocking David Njoku to Arizona this week.

All, aside from Kizer, are solid options for general manager Steve Keim at 13. Also an option is finding a suitor desperate enough to trade up giving Keim the ability to move back and pick up more picks.

Trading back is an option I like for Arizona. The target: Cal quarterback Davis Webb. Depending on how far back the Cardinals would go, Webb may be considered a reach. However, if they can get the quarterback they want all while picking up additional selections, it’s a win for Keim and head coach Bruce Arians’ future for his offense.

For Arizona to pull this off they’ll need a trade partner. The following are three possible trade-back scenarios (plus one wild card) for the Cardinals.

New York Giants – 23rd Overall Pick

First on the list is the New York Giants. General manager Jerry Reese doesn’t have a strong history if trading up — especially in the first round — or back throughout his 10-year tenure as a GM. His most recent trade up in the draft was in 2015 as he moved up to take safety Landon Collins at the start of the second round.

Last year he chose to stick at the 10th overall pick and select cornerback Eli Apple. Many thought it was a reach but it was a player they wanted and didn’t want to take a chance on missing out.

The two positions Reese could target with a move up to 13 include tight end and the offensive line. Players such as OJ Howard, Njoku and Ryan Ramczyk are hot names in Giants camp right now.

It’s very unlikely Howard makes his way all the way to 23. Tabbed as the top all-around tight end in this class it’s hard to see him fall past the Indianapolis Colts at 15. If Howard falls to 13, that would force Reese’s hand to pick up the phone and give Keim a call. Njoku and Ramczyk, however, could fall into their laps. But if they want to be sure they get their guy they have seven picks available this season to use as ammo. New York could also trade up to take a running back if, say, Leonard Fournette falls outside the top 10.

Using the Drafttek trading chart as reference, a deal between the Giants and Cardinals would (roughly) look something like this:

Arizona Cardinals receive:

2017 First round, No. 23 overall (760 valuation)

2017 Second round, No. 55 overall (350 valuation)

2017 Sixth round, No. 207 overall (8.2 valuation)

New York Giants receive:

2017 First round, No. 13 overall (1,150 valuation)

Those valuations don’t add up to an exact number, but I’m looking at it with a realistic expense, what I believe two team’s would agree on. This would leave the Cardinals with 10 overall picks all while still getting their quarterback for the future, if that’s the route they so choose. The Giants would then have five total picks in the draft.

Washington Redskins – 17th Overall Pick

Everything surround the Washington Redskins and their draft plans revolve around what they’re going to do with quarterback Kirk Cousins. Do they trade him or pay him? Teams and experts are unsure of what they’re going to get out of this year’s quarterback class, but Cousins has proven that he is a top-10 quarterback in today’s NFL.

Someone wants him more than what’ll be available on draft night in a week and a half. And I believe they’ll pony up and meet Washington’s demands for the former Michigan State Spartan. But that means the Redskins have to love a quarterback that’s available this year, one that could fit Jay Gruden’s offense even better than Cousins.

All of these decisions are likely coming from owner Daniel Snyder and his posse — as well as Gruden — since former general manager Scott McCloughan was fired last month. Snyder isn’t afraid to roll the dice on draft day. It was just five years ago that he made the move up in the 2012 NFL Draft for Robert Griffin III in exchange for four picks, three of which were first-round picks in 2012, 2013 and 2014.

The only reason why the Redskins might make this move is because of Cousins. And if they do trade up to 13, they’ll be looking to prevent anyone from jumping ahead of them to take a quarterback.

Arizona Cardinals receive:

2017 First round, No. 17 overall (950 valuation)

2017 Second round, No. 49 overall (410 valuation)

Washington Redskins receive:

2017 First round, No. 13 overall (1,150 valuation)

2017 Third Round, No. 77 overall (205 valuation)

This is a win for both teams on draft day. Arizona only moves four spots back all while picking up an additional second round selection in exchange for the 77th overall pick. The Redskins, assuming they receive generous compensation for Cousins, would have no problem giving up a second for a third, especially since they’re entering the draft with nine picks already in the bank.

Arizona would likely still be able to take Webb in this scenario. Other options for them at 17 would likely include Gareon Conley and Forrest Lamp.

Denver Broncos – 20th Overall Pick

John Elway is on the brink of wasting a great defense because of mediocre play on the offensive side of the ball. He went in on Paxton Lynch last season, letting him learn and get used to the speed at the NFL level all while giving Trevor Siemian a shot to show what he’s all about.

Both quarterback options currently on the roster are just average, though. Siemian played better than many thought but he’s not going to win many games with his arm. Lynch need more time to keep developing before anyone can judge his worth.

What didn’t help either quarterback in 2016 was their supporting cast specifically up front and at tight end. Elway must find plug-and-play pieces in the first two days of the draft if he wants a chance at competing with the Oakland Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West this season.

The best bet for Elway is to stay put and pick the best player available on the offensive line or at tight end. He may, however, have to swap picks with Arizona in order to get a player he specifically wants.

O.J. Howard is a prime option; Elway wouldn’t have anything to worry about if it comes down to having to put Howard in the lineup week one. If that’s his plan then he’ll need to move up as Howard won’t last to until 20. Same goes for Ryan Ramczyk, considered the best tackle in the draft. He’ll need to trade up if that’s who he wants.

What will it cost Elway to move up?

Arizona Cardinals receive:

2017 First round, No. 20 overall (850 valuation)

2017 Second round, No. 51 overall (390 valuation)

Denver Broncos receive:

2017 First round, No. 13 overall (1,150 valuation)

2017 Fourth Round, No. 119 overall (56 valuation)

Again, this is a win for both teams. They get the player they want while Arizona swaps a fourth for a second.

New Orleans Saints – 32nd Overall Pick

The New Orleans Saints have been one of the busiest teams as far as big news goes this offseason. Their trade of Brandin Cooks to the New England Patriots was big as they received more ammo for draft day. As they currently sit they have five total picks in the first three rounds including two in the first (11th and 32nd) and two in the third (76th and 103rd).

It’s extremely unlikely that they’d want to lose either their first-round pick or their third-round compensatory pick that now, for the first time in league history, can be used in a trade. For the sake of fun, though, let’s imagine they do call Keim on draft day.

There’s only one pick in between the Saints and the Cardinals and that belongs to the Cleveland Browns. Chances are that Cleveland is looking to take Myles Garrett first overall then hit on a quarterback at 12, forcing the general manager Mickey Loomis’ hand to pick their successor to Drew Brees at 11.

Once Cleveland makes their decision at 12 they then evaluate who’s next on their draft board. A couple choices include safety Malik Hooker and Derek Barnett. Loomis said the Cooks trade was made to “improve our roster on defense” and that’s exactly what they’d be doing (per the team’s official website).

The problem is, it’d cost him a lot to move all the way up from 32nd.

Arizona Cardinals receive:

2017 First round, No. 32 overall (590 valuation)

2017 Second round, No. 42 overall (480 valuation)

2017 Third round, No. 103 overall (88 valuation)

New Orleans Saints receive:

2017 First round, No. 13 overall (1,150 valuation)

This trade would give Keim three picks in between 32 and 45. He can use those to target a quarterback, cornerback/safety and wide receiver, all three of which they’re expected to target in the first three rounds regardless.

