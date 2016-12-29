Arizona Cardinals: 2017 schedule includes NFC East, AFC South

The Arizona Cardinals 2017 home and away schedule is set with the conclusion of the 2016 season

The Arizona Cardinals 2017 season will look a little different than the 2016 season outside of course the usual NFC West opponents. The Cardinals will play the entire NFC East and AFC South and will play the second-place teams in the NFC South and NFC North.

The second-place NFC South team will visit Glendale while the second-place team in the NFC North will host the Cardinals. Those teams are yet to be determined pending the outcome of Sunday’s games.

Home: Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers, New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, (Tampa Bay Buccaneers/New Orleans Saints)

Away: Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans, (Green Bay Packers/Detroit Lions)

The home schedule looks exciting with playoff teams Giants and Cowboys coming to Arizona. The Cowboys have not visited Arizona since 2011 when they lost 19-13 in overtime. They have lost the last four meetings with the Cardinals and haven’t defeated the Cardinals since 2006.

The Giants also last visited in 2011 and defeated the Cardinals 31-27. The Cardinals last played the Giants in 2014 when they went to New York and won behind Drew Stanton at quarterback 25-14. The Giants have played the Cardinals twice in University of Phoenix Stadium and come away with victory both times.

The Jaguars will become the last NFL team to play a game at University of Phoenix Stadium. This will be the Jaguars first visit to Arizona since November of 2005. The Cardinals have won the last two meetings between the teams.

As for the road games, it could be worse. The Cardinals look to get games back east in Philadelphia and Washington. They will both be outdoors.

The game at Indianapolis may or may not be indoors with their retractable roof and will depend on the time of the year they visit. If the Cardinals get the Lions at Ford Field, that too would be indoors. That will happen only if the Lions lose to the Packers this Sunday night. Otherwise its outdoors in Green Bay for the Cardinals in 2017.

The furthest trip will be against the Rams. The Cardinals will travel to London to play the Rams next season. It will be a home game for the Rams and the first regular season game the Cardinals have played in London. They did play a game in Mexico City in 2005.

The NFL schedule, which will announce the dates and times of the games, will be released in April. The schedule typically comes out in mid-April a week or two prior to the NFL Draft.

