Arizona Cardinals: 2017 Mock Draft

The Arizona Cardinals will pick 13th in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft in April

The Arizona Cardinals have a number of needs to address in the offseason. Part of that will be the 2017 NFL Draft.

This Cardinals mock draft will likely end up looking nothing like what the team ends up doing but it does address areas of deficiency. Look for several more mocks between now and the end of April.

1 Deshone Kizer Quarterback, Notre Dame 6’4, 230

Thanks to injury, the Notre Dame star got two full seasons at the helm. Although some may argue that the 2015 season was better for Kizer, he is still one of the top quarterback candidates in the draft.

2 Tre’Davious White Cornerback, LSU 5’11, 192

The corner from LSU is just another defensive standout coming from a school that has a rich history providing defensive stars in the NFL. The Cardinals have proven success with a couple of other LSU players you may have heard of. White is a little on the smaller side but still has the talent to take it to the next level.

3 Amara Darboh Wide Receiver, Michigan 6’2, 222

Darboh was the leading receiver at Michigan during the 2016 season. He had 52 receptions for 826-yards and seven touchdowns. That would have been good enough to be the number three receiver for the Cardinals in 2016.

4 Isaac Asiata Guard/Center, Utah 6’3, 323 The offensive lineman from Utah is coming out having played his senior season at Utah. He considered coming out last season but ultimately returned. According to profile on walterfootball.com, he may be better suited as a guard in the NFL even though most of his experience is at center. That could fit the Cardinals well as they rely on certain linemen to be flexible and move around as needed. Having experience with a couple of different positions could keep him in an Arizona uniform for some time.

5 Keith Kelsey Inside Linebacker, Louisville 6’1, 236

Kelsey had 308 tackles and 10 sacks in his four seasons with Louisville. Of those, he produced 91 tackles and one sack in 2016. He also had two passes defensed, one fumble recovery and two forced fumbles this past season.

6 Conor McDermott Offensive Tackle, UCLA 6’9, 310

The projected fifth-seventh rounder in the draft, McDermott certainly has big game experience with UCLA. He has the right size and per walterfootball.com is a better fit at right tackle in the NFL. He could be a backup behind D.J. Humphries or Jared Veldheer, whoever ends up moving over to the right side as a starter in 2017.

7 Marquez White Cornerback, Florida State 6’1, 184 White’s size combined with his big game experience at Florida State makes this projected late rounder a possible steal this late in the draft. He had 25 tackles and two interceptions for the Seminoles this past season.

