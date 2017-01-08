Arizona Cardinals: 2017 free agent shopping cart

It’s time for the Arizona Cardinals to start scouring free agent lists for players who can help them win next year’s Super Bowl

The Arizona Cardinals need help. Following Bruce Arians’ first losing season as their head coach, the attention now turns to the holes in the boat. Holes that need to be filled if the team hopes to achieve it’s championship aspirations.

The club has an exorbitant amount of players scheduled for free agency in 2017. It’s probably safe to assume that a decent amount of those will be fleeing the desert. Some of the departed will be replaced through the draft, but other additions will be obtained from other teams.

The following are some players scheduled for free agency who could possibly be a help to Arizona in 2017, and ideally beyond.

G Kevin Zeitler- The retiring Evan Mathis needs to be replaced by someone of quality. Zeitler is certainly a quality player, but is one who will most likely command a nice chunk of change on the open market. He’d be worth every penny, especially with the beating Carson Palmer took this past season.

ILB Manti Te’o- Te’o is injury prone, but is highly productive when healthy. Because of his injury history, he may come at a bargain rate. Kevin Minter, scheduled for free agency, is solid but will never be dynamic.

P Shane Lechler- Matt Wile performed decently for Arizona after taking over for the brutally inept Drew Butler. But if they wanna seriously address the punting woes, Lechler would be a better way to go. He’s coming off another excellent season, despite being 40 years of age.

TE Jack Doyle- Doyle had a career-year catching passes from Andrew Luck this past season. The Western Kentucky product could fly under the radar, but pay off handsomely. Jermaine Gresham is also a free agent who performed admirably in 2016, but Doyle would be an upgrade.

RB Jacquizz Rodgers- As tempting as it would be to continue to overwork a stud back like David Johnson, the Cards should consider preserving him a bit. With the contracts of Chris Johnson and Andre Ellington ready to expire, Rodgers would be an intriguing option.

ST Brian Braman- The Cardinals’ special teams were brutal in 2016. Braman is a special teams demon in the mold of Justin Bethel. Signing Braman may not make the front page of the sports section, but it would go a long way in shoring up Amos Jones’ coverage units.

