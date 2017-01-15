Arizona Cardinals: 1/15 news and notes

The Arizona Cardinals may not be in the playoffs but they are still making news

The Arizona Cardinals season came to an end two weeks ago but life continues on for the organization and its players. The NFL playoffs also ushered out the remaining NFC West team alive.

Running back David Johnson’s wife Meghan had her baby. David Jerome Johnson Jr. He was born on Saturday morning, a couple of weeks earlier than expected. Congrats to both of them.

The Seattle Seahawks lost to the Atlanta Falcons 36-20 at the Georgia Dome on Saturday afternoon. The Seahawks came out with an almost nine-minute drive to take an early 7-0 lead. It was mostly Falcons the rest of the day.

Cardinals Vice-President of player personnel Terry McDonough interviewed for the San Francisco 49ers General Manager job on Friday. No word on how it went but the 49ers would be wise to give him strong consideration.

Cardinals offensive coordinator Harold Goodwin interviewed for the Los Angeles Rams job last week. That job ultimately went to former Washington Redskins offensive coordinator Sean McVay. The 49ers head coaching job remains the only vacancy in the NFL.

Cardinals digital media named David Johnson as their offensive player of the year. Newcomer of the year was linebacker Chandler Jones. Defensive player of the year was Calais Campbell. You’ll get no argument here on any of the choices.

Receiver Larry Fitzgerald showed off his putting skills at the Diamond Resorts International golf tournament. The Golf Channel captured it all.

Fitz can’t be hurting too bad if he’s teeing it up on the golf course. He is expected to announce sometime in February whether he will return for another season or retire.

