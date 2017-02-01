Arizona Cardinal are heading toward a rebuild-mode

With reports that suggest that quarterback Carson Palmer is headed for retirement, the Arizona Cardinals, Seattle’s southern rival, appears to be headed for a major rebuild.

Nothing is official yet in a football sense, but all signs now point to the fact that the Arizona Cardinals are about to enter a major rebuild. With the 49ers starting over their rebuilding process again, only the St. Louis Rams represent a potential challenge to our Seattle Seahawks.

Before we get ahead of ourselves, lets discuss where this story comes from. It turns out that Carson Palmer has pulled his kids out of school, moved out of state, and placed his Arizona home up for sale.

Report: Carson Palmer has pulled kids out of school and moved out of Arizona https://t.co/C9PrsxF29z — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) February 1, 2017

While that does not necessarily mean everything, it certainly doesn’t mean nothing. The rumors of Palmer retiring persist. Now he’s removing all of his roots in the state. It sure sounds like he’s decided that he’s done.

It also shouldn’t be ignored that Larry Fitzgerald is considering retirement. His future has been linked to Palmers. So If Palmer goes, Fitz likely goes too.

Throw in a bevy of defensive stars who are free agents this year, like Calais Campbell and Chandler Jones, and you have a team with 5-6 win talent overall. Add in a coach that has maybe 1-2 years left before retiring, and you have the formula for blowing everything up and starting over.

Then again, all Cardinals can stop the rest of the dominos from falling if they were to quickly trade for a veteran QB. Tony Romo is available, in case you weren’t able to connect those dots on your own.

Even if nothing comes from this current report, it doesn’t change the fact that Arizona’s window is closing. Arians, Palmer, Fitzgerald will be retired in a year or two. The defense is going to be hemorrhaging talent this offseason.

A rebuilding is coming for Seattle’s rival from Arizona, even if they don’t want to admit it yet.

