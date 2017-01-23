Are Los Angeles Rams Interested in Marc Trestman For Offensive Coordinator?

According to a recent report, the Los Angeles Rams may be interested in adding former Chicago Bears head coach Marc Trestman as the team’s new offensive coordinator.

With Rob Boras officially joining the Buffalo Bills as their new tight ends coach, the Los Angeles Rams are still in search of a new offensive coordinator for the 2017 season. Between the development of Jared Goff along with getting former Rookie of the Year Todd Gurley back to his dominant form, the next coordinator for the Rams on offense will certainly have plenty to work with from a talent perspective.

Only time will tell when it comes to who Los Angeles ends up hiring, but the one name to keep an eye on moving forward may be Marc Trestman. This may seem like a questionable after his firing from the Baltimore Ravens in the middle of the 2016 season, but it’s tough to ignore some of the success he’s had throughout his career when it comes to coaching quarterbacks.

With Greg Olson already pinged for QB coach, the #Rams are setting their sights on Aaron Kromer, Marc Trestman for OC, per sources. — TurfShowTimes (@TurfShowTimes) January 22, 2017

From Jake Plummer to Rich Gannon, Trestman’s resume as an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach speaks for itself, although his stint as head coach for the Chicago Bears from 2013-14 was a complete disaster. With all of the future draft picks given up to acquire Goff, the Rams realize the importance of getting the necessary tools to help the development of their franchise quarterback, and Trestman could be their best option at this point.

Nothing seems to be planned at the moment as far as interviewing is concerned, but this is one story to keep an eye on over the next few days since the Rams shouldn’t wait much longer to find their next offensive coordinator.

