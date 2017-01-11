Are Los Angeles Rams Closer to Hiring Sean McVay After Second Meeting?

After a successful first meeting, the Los Angeles Rams reportedly met with Washington Redskins offensive coordinator Sean McVay for the second time.

The Los Angeles Rams have been linked to numerous candidates over the last couple of weeks when it comes to filling their head-coaching vacancy, but the argument can be made that Sean McVay is the one name that has stuck out the most. The 30-year old offensive coordinator of the Washington Redskins had a successful interview with the Rams, and it appears the meeting went well enough for the team to already meet with McVay for a second time.

Tom Pellissero of USA Today reported on Wednesday how a second meeting already took place between McVay and Los Angeles, which has taken the recent rumor mills to a whole new level. When looking at all of the coaching candidates still on the board, many expected the Rams to take their time with continuing their search to make sure they find the right man for the job, and avoid another disaster like Jeff Fisher.

Sources: Sean McVay had a second meeting with the #Rams. Interviewed for head coaching job last week. Things heating up in L.A. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 11, 2017

McVay may seem young, but it’s hard to pass on a candidate that has been extremely successful with helping the Redskins emerge as one of top offenses in the league over the last couple of seasons. Not to mention, the one factor that stands out the most for McVay is the key role he’s played with the development of Kirk Cousins, which could easily be applied to Jared Goff.

After giving up their first-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft in order to select Goff last year, the Rams don’t want to hesitate on the former California star’s development in the NFL. If his rookie year was any indication, Goff still has a long way to go when it comes to living up to the expectations of helping turn Los Angeles’ offense around after ranking at the bottom of the league in 2016.

Only time will tell when it comes to seeing if McVay is the answer to help make that happen, but it’s difficult not to assume he’s the favorite when considering how quickly the Rams jumped on the second meeting after a successful interview last week.

This article originally appeared on