ArDarius Stewart, WR, Alabama: 2017 NFL Draft Scouting Report

Alabama wide receiver ArDarius Stewart could be a sleeper come draft day

Overview: An Alabama native attended Fultondale High School where he became a consensus four-star athlete and the No. 66 recruit in the nation. He finished his career at Fultondale with a record 138 touchdowns. Stewart redshirted his freshman season at Alabama and converted to a full-time receiver.

He started his playing career mostly on special teams and played in 13 games, starting two. He worked his way into a regular role in 2015, and ended the year with two highlight plays against Auburn and Florida in the SEC Championship. He carried the momentum into the 2016-17 season in a big way.

Stewart was arguably Alabama’s best receiver with 864 yards and eight touchdowns. He took over in games against Mississippi State, USC, and Auburn and became a game breaker. He looks like he could be a big problem to deal with out of the slot and a big after the catch threat at the next level.

Measurables:

Height: 6’4″

Weight: 204 lbs.

Games Watched:

2016- USC, Mississippi State, Auburn

Strengths:

Stewart’s a do it all kind of player, at Alabama he did everything from taking handoffs, sweeps, kick returns, and running route, his versatility will be appreciated at the next level. He’s a solid, tough run blocker, and displays a lot of physicality. Made a lot of circus catches and impressive catches in traffic in his career. Made most of his big plays after the catch. Great play recognition.

Weaknesses:

Noticeable struggles when blocking at the line of scrimmage on screen plays. Noticeably not on the same page as the quarterback some plays. Needs to polish up his route running for the next level. Drops were an issue at times, even some wide open. Tries to do too much, and ends up losing yards, specifically on sweep plays.

Pro Comparison: Mohamed Sanu

Projection: 3rd Round-4th Round

