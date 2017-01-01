Aqib Talib Rips Michael Crabtree’s Gold Chain Off During Spat (Video)

Aqib Talib never ceases to amaze in the worst ways, ripping Oakland Raiders wideout Michael Crabtree’s chain off during a spat in Week 17.

Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib is an instigator. Whether that’s a good or bad thing, it’s simply fact that he plays that role on the football field. Over the years, fans have seen the corner in multiple scuffles, heated situations, and embroiled in controversy. However, he may have gone a bit overboard with his antic early in Week 17 against the Oakland Raiders while in a spat with Michael Crabtree.

Following a play in the first quarter, Talib and the veteran wideout Crabtree got into a little bit of a verbal spat. This is nothing surprising as both players are prone to doing so and have been for some time. While up in each other’s face, though, is when Talib may have gotten carried away.

During the bit of extracurricular activity, Talib raised his hand up near the face and neck of Crabtree. He then pulled away quickly in what seemed like a weird motion if you aren’t paying attention. Upon further inspection, though, you see what actually happened. The Broncos cornerback actually reached up and grabbed the receiver’s gold chain and then pulled away to break it off of his neck. No, I’m somehow not kidding:

Yes, this isn’t as far as physical violence or starting a fight. However, it’s also a far more distasteful and disrespectful move than even that.

It’s one thing to get caught up in the heat of battle in a physical game and get carried away. What Talib does in this instance, though, is something else entirely. Ripping the chain off of Crabtree’s neck is a blatant show of disrespect and on-field bullying to try and draw a reaction. Frankly, it’s ridiculous.

And yes, it’s also a little funny. It can be both, right?

